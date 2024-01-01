We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pure Colors Create a Real
Stadium Feel
LG NanoCell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers stunning visual immersion. Experience real sport with pure colors on an ultra large screen.
Two men are cheering while watching a soccer game on a Nanocell TV in the living room.
Pure ColorsCreated by NanoCell
*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Pure Colors Maximize Whole Scale Immersion
Pure Colors bring such a large-scale presence to your living room, it's as if you're sitting in a stadium. Experience the overwhelming large screen of LG NanoCell, with pure colors produced in every corner.
A Nanocell TV is on a TV stand. Soccer players are celebrating.
An Advanced Realistic Experience
LG NanoCell provides advanced realistic sports immersion through the enhanced picture quality provided by Pure Colors and the many convenient features of AI ThinQ. Now you can enjoy your favorite team's matches with pure colors in real-time.
There is a wall-mounted Nanocell TV. There is a soccer match about to start on the screen.
*The supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service not available for Russia.
*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RL3, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5.
*Motion Pro is included in NANO99, NANO97, NANO90, NANO85 models.
*Images simulated.