A close-up headshot of an astronaut against a red background.

Real Cinema with Pure Colors on Ultra Large Screen

Pure Colors Turn Your Home into a Movie Theater

LG NanoCell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers stunning visual immersion. Experience real cinema with pure colors on an ultra large screen.

A NanoCell TV in a dark living room. A movie scene is on screen

Pure Colors Created by NanoCell

Pure Colors Created by NanoCell1

A movie scene is shown on a conventional TV with poor picture quality. The other half is an LG NanoCell TV with high picture quality.

*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

Pure Colors Combined with Cinematic Solutions

Pure Colors redefine your cinema experience with the highest level of cinema optimized features. Bring Hollywood into your living room with a variety of features that allow you to fully experience what the director intended.

A Nanocell TV is hanging on a wall. On the screen, a medieval archer aims her bow.

A TV screen is showing a close-up of a woman's eyes in a movie.

Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Delivering the Creators Vision

Watch movies the way they should be absolutely breathtaking. Dolby Vision IQ extends the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR. Screen brightness, color and contrast are intelligently adjusted by genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the most immersive audio experience, optimizing your viewing experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

A comparison video of edge LED and full array LED

Nano Black

A Cinematic Universe in Pure Colors

Full Array Dimming Pro technology delivers intense details and outstanding contrast for more vivid scenes across all your favorite movie genres.

*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

A video of Christopher Nolan doing an interview in a theatre.

Filmmaker Mode

See Content the Way It was Made to be Seen

The processor automatically adjusts the picture, turning off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved.n Enjoy all your content at the cinematic standard and feel the full artistic intent of every film.

*FILMMAKER MODETM logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

A colorful scene of from a romance movie with a man and woman hugging.

HDR10 Pro & HLG Pro

Upgraded Major HDR Formats

LG NanoCell provides optimal HDR picture quality by adjusting the supported major HDR formats HLG and HDR 10. It allows you to enjoy all of your content in lifelike high definition.

All Your Favorites in Pure Colors

Dive into the wide variety of content from Apple TV+, Netflix and LG Channels. From the latest movies, TV shows and documentaries, to live sports and more, find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.

-NETFLIX logo followed by four vertical title cards for Stanger Things, 6 Underground, The Crown, You and La Casa De Papel. -Apple TV+ logo followed by four vertical title cards for Servant, Mythic Quest, Little America and The Morning Show

*Watch Apple TV with a subscription.
*Supported content(Apple TV+, Netflix) and services may vary depending on the country.

The Ideal Cinema is at Your Command

Now you don't have to look for the remote control to use voice commands. Just say, "Hi, LG" and speak as if you would with family or friends to get information about the movie. LG ThinQ AI has a deep learning feature, so the more you use it, the better it gets.

Learn more about thinq

The back of a man watching TV on the wall in the living room. There is a motorbike movie scene on the screen.

*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Hands-free control is supported on LG NANO99, NANO97, NANO95 models.

Watch in Ultra Large

Why Pure Colors?

LG NanoCell Lineup

If You're Curious about an Upgraded Cinema Experience on OLED TV

Dinosaurs roar in the background of sunset fields.

