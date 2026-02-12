We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
We just make the LG WashTower™ with Inverter DirectDrive™.
For a quiet wash, so you can dream undisturbed.
Life can be loud and disruptive, but your washing machine doesn't have to be.
Powered by optimism, and a vision for our homes to be tranquil escapes from the noise of the world, we strived to create a washing machine that helps keeps the peace, letting you dream easier.
That’s how the idea of LG Inverter DirectDrive™ was born.
Through LG innovation we engineered the unique LG DirectDrive™ motor which attaches directly to the wash tub without any belt or pulley.
This breakthrough minimises vibration and gives you more control over their wash to create a precise, efficient and quiet washing experience.
*Featured product may be available in select countries.
*Featured LG product in film: LG WashTower (WT1210BBF).
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes.
We’re proud to innovate and engineer ways to bring peace and tranquility back into your home. Because we don’t make life good, you do. We just make the products that get you there.
