LG WashTower™

Learn More
A dog sleeping comfortably in the front of the LG Washtower with DirectDrive technology.
We don’t make dreams.

We just make the LG WashTower™ with Inverter DirectDrive™.

For a quiet wash, so you can dream undisturbed.

Watch the film
A dog sleeping comfortably on a red blanket.

Life can be loud and disruptive, but your washing machine doesn't have to be.

Powered by optimism, and a vision for our homes to be tranquil escapes from the noise of the world, we strived to create a washing machine that helps keeps the peace, letting you dream easier.

That’s how the idea of LG Inverter DirectDrive™ was born.

Quiet comfort.
The LG WashTower™ combines understated style with an intelligent Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor, to create a quiet washing experience, even on full spin cycle.
We gave belt the boot.
To reimagine the washing machine we needed to reinvent the washing machine.

Through LG innovation we engineered the unique LG DirectDrive™ motor which attaches directly to the wash tub without any belt or pulley.

This breakthrough minimises vibration and gives you more control over their wash to create a precise, efficient and quiet washing experience.
An illustration of LG's direct drive motor technology.
LG WashTower in a stylish laundry room, showcasing a sleek, space-saving stacked washer and dryer.
LG WashTower front view

LG WashTower™

Learn More
LG WashTower in a stylish laundry room, showcasing a sleek, space-saving stacked washer and dryer.

*Featured product may be available in select countries.
*Featured LG product in film: LG WashTower (WT1210BBF).
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes.

Building on the success of our Inverter DirectDrive™ technology, we’ve continued to create innovative new washing machine categories - like the LG WashTower™ which saves space with its beautiful stacked washer and dryer design.

We’re proud to innovate and engineer ways to bring peace and tranquility back into your home. Because we don’t make life good, you do. We just make the products that get you there.
We don’t make life good, you do.
We just make the products that get you there.
Watch the film

