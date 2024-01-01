Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG X Power | Indigo Black

LG X Power | Indigo Black

LGK220DSZ

LG X Power | Indigo Black

Qualcomm®

Snapdragon™

Powered Up,Slimmed Down5

Powered Up,Slimmed Down

Only 7.9mm thin,even with its astonishing 4,100mAh battery,this beauty is loaded with power.

dont_stop_keep_1600x1050_X-power_M01A new

Don't Stop, Keep Going

No need for an extra battery. The whopping 4,100 mAh battery is fierce enough to keep up with your non-stop lifestyle.

Re-charged Already?1

Re-charged Already?

When it's time to refuel,
Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 2.0 enables
you to recharge at nearly twice the
speed of conventional chargers.

Hook it Up 1

Hook it Up

Built-in OTG support hooks you up to a keyboard, external drive, or USB anything. The LG X power's epic long-lasting battery can even charge up your friend's phone.*OTG cable required (not included).

Crisp Visuals, Stunning Color1

Crisp Visuals, Stunning Color

Your videos, apps, photos, and games come alive on the 5.3" HD screen.
From documents to video calls, everything appears sharper, clearer and more vivid.

Have Fun with Photography1

Have Fun with Photography

No touching, no pressing, no hassle. Just look at the screen, and Auto Shot does the rest, so you can focus on looking great.The 8MP rear camera even has film effects your friends will surely like.

Uncomplicate Your Life1

Uncomplicate Your Life

The new World Clock shows what time it will be anywhere in the world
with the slide of a finger. Calling friends worldwide just got way easier.
LG Backup lets you wirelessly transfer data effortlessly
from your old device to your new one.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size

    5.3” HD (1280*720) (inch)

CAMERA

  • Main

    13MP

  • Front Camera

    5MP

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • CPU

    MT6735
    (Quad-Core 1.3GHz)

  • Network

    LTE(FDD1/2/5/7/8/40)WCDMS(FDD1,2,5,8)EGSM/GSM850/DCS1800/PCS1900

  • Speed

    DC-HSPA+ : Up to 42Mbps
    LTE CAT4 : Up to 150Mbps

  • Battery

    4,100mAh / Embedded

  • OS

    Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

  • Dimension / Weight

    148.9mm x 74.9mm x 7.9mm / 142g (incl battery)

  • Connectivity

    Bluetooth 4.2 LE
    USB 2.0 HS
    WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
    A-GPS (Glonass)
    USB OTG

BATTERY USAGE TIME

  • Standby Time (LTE)

    Over 410 Hours

  • Standby Time (WCDMA)

    Over 410 Hours

  • Standby Time (GSM)

    Over 410 Hours

  • Talk Time (WCDMA)

    Over 15.75 Hours

  • Talk Time (GSM)

    Over 10.51 Hours

MEMORY

  • RAM

    Up to 2GB

  • ROM

    Up to 16GB

  • External MicroSD

    Up to 2TB

