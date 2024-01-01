Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG K7 (Brown)

LGX230K

LG K7 (Brown)

(2)

8MP Rear Camera

8MP Rear Camera

Catch the moment every time.
The 8MP rear camera captures moments you treasure in sharp and pristine colors, because you don't want to miss a thing.

5MP Selfie Camera with Gesture Shot

5MP Selfie Camera with Gesture Shot

One gesture grabs the perfect shot. Pushing buttons creates shaky shots. Just close your hand to start the 3-second timer, for crisp selfies every time. Smiles highly recommended.

Lightweight with a 5.0" On-cell Display

Lightweight with a 5.0" On-cell Display

Big screen, light weight.
So much to see, but so light to hold. The stunning 5.0" On-cell display shows it all, while engineered for total carrying comfort.

Enhanced Performance

Enhanced Performance

Powered up and ready. The 2,500mAh removable battery keeps you charged up and ready to go. The 1.1GHz Quad-Core processor with 1GB RAM, and 8GB eMMC storage give you the power and capacity you need.
All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

  • Network

    LTE Bandwidth 28 700mhz

  • Display

    5.0” FWVGA

  • Rear Camera

    8MP

  • Front Camera

    5MP

  • Memory RAM

    1GB RAM

  • Memory ROM

    8GB

  • Battery

    2,500mAh, Replaceable

  • Dimension

    147mm x 72.6mm x 9mm

