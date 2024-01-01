LG Q6+ Marine Blue

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Q6+

Qualcomm® Snapdragon

FullVision

Whole lot of screen

FullVision Display

Whole lot of screen

The latest, expansive 5.5" IPS Full HD+ FullVision Display gives you more to see. The 18:9 screen brings a new dimension to the smartphone viewing experience. Immerse yourself in a whole new level of videos, gaming, and browsing.

All with one hand

One Hand Operation

All with one hand

Reach everything, with just one hand. The slimmer 69.3mm width makes the LG Q6 totally comfortable to touch, use, and hold. The flat display surface and optimized bezel reduce annoying accidental touches, frequent with curved displays.

Unlock with your smile

Face Recognition

Unlock with your smile

Lift your phone, and your face wakes it up. Improved face recognition unlocks your phone more quickly and conveniently than ever before, without typing, drawing, swiping, or fingerprinting.

Me, you, and everyone

Wide Selfie Camera

Me, you, and everyone

Raise your selfie game with a 100-degree wide angle front camera to fit more friends and surroundings. The wide angle setting captures the whole scene, or set it to normal angle for closer, more personal portraits.
Square Camera Mode

Share your squares

Create fun, share-worthy photos with LG's exclusive Square Camera. Four creative shot modes let you make unique and likeable posts, uploads, and shares.

Snap Shot : Capture and see what has been taken at the same screen in 1:1 ratio.
Grid Shop : Able to capture multiple images and merge them into 1 image in 2x2 grid.
Guide Shot : An image can be overlapped to Camera preview.
Match Shot : Provide 2 previews for capture and merge them as 1 image.

Alt text

Stunning design and seamless body
Sleek Design

Stunning design and seamless body

The LG Q6 redefines sleek minimal design, with a seamless body, no camera bump, and a fully extended screen with rounded corners. Experience enhanced viewing that's comfortable in the palm of your hand.

Durable on all sides

Durable Metal Frame

Durable on all sides

The LG Q6's metal body is solidified by the lightweight 'H Beam' frame made from incredibly strong 7000 series aluminum. It's designed to better endure impact from any direction.
All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Operating System

    Android 7.1.1 Nougat

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™

  • Display

    5.5" 18:9 FHD + FullVision Display (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi)

  • Memory

    4GB RAM / 64GB ROM

  • Camera

    Rear 13MP Standard / Front 5MP Wide Angle

  • Network

    LTE / 3G / 2G

  • Size

    142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm

  • Battery

    3,000mAh (Non-Removable)

  • Connectivity

    Wi-Fi 802.11 b,g,n / BT 4.2 / USB Type-B 2.0

