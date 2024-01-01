LG Q6+ Marine Blue

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Share your squares
Grid Shop : Able to capture multiple images and merge them into 1 image in 2x2 grid.
Guide Shot : An image can be overlapped to Camera preview.
Match Shot : Provide 2 previews for capture and merge them as 1 image.
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Operating System
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
-
Chipset
Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™
-
Display
5.5" 18:9 FHD + FullVision Display (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi)
-
Memory
4GB RAM / 64GB ROM
-
Camera
Rear 13MP Standard / Front 5MP Wide Angle
-
Network
LTE / 3G / 2G
-
Size
142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm
-
Battery
3,000mAh (Non-Removable)
-
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 802.11 b,g,n / BT 4.2 / USB Type-B 2.0
