LG V30+ Moroccan Blue

Your Story, Your Way
Cine Effect
Alt text
Let Every Detail Move You
*Wired headphones or speakers required.
Hi-Fi Streaming
*MQA is an award-winning British technology that delivers the sound of the original master recording. The master MQA file is fully authenticated and is small enough to stream or download.
**MQA service availability may be limited by country.
Alt text
Always Knows It's You
Voice Recognition
Alt text
Face Recognition
Alt text
• Valid for one promotional in-app purchase (IAP) item for Beat Fever game on Google Play.
• Limit 1 IAP item per user (V30 or V30+ user only). Valid where content available. Age restrictions apply.
• While supplies last. Redeem by October 19, 2018.
• Game collection promotion may be changed without prior notice due to the internal conditions of Google, LG Electronics and game developer.
• Contact the game developer for questions about games that you have downloaded for free.
All Spec
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Network
2G / 3G / 4G
-
Dimensions
151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm
-
Weight
158g
-
DISPLAY
6.0” QHD+ OLED (2880 x 1440; 538 ppi) Full Vision Display - 18:9 Aspect Ratio
-
Display Technology
Full VisionTM Display, OLED
-
Resolution
18:9 QHD+ (2880 x 1440; 538 ppi)
-
Protection
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (front and back)
-
OS
Android Nougat 7.1.2
-
CHIPSET
Qualcomm® Snapdragon 835
-
CPU
2.45 GHz Octa-Core
-
Front Camera
5MP (90° Wide Angle, f/2.2)
-
Rear Camera
16MP (71°, f/1.6)
13MP(120° Wide Angle, f/1.9)
-
Internal
128GB
-
RAM
4GB
-
External Micro SD
Up to 2TB
-
Battery
3,300mAh /Embedded
-
Standby Time
2G: Up to 310 hrs
3G: Up to 310 hrs
4G: Up to 310 hrs
-
Talk Time
2G: Up to 8 hrs
3G: Up to 12 hrs
4G: Up to 9 hrs
-
COLOR
Aurora Black & Moroccan Blue
-
DURABILITY
-IP68 WATER & DUST RESISTANT
-MILITARY STANDARD
-HEAT PIPE*
