LG V30+ Moroccan Blue

V30-Plus

LG V30+ Moroccan Blue

(2)
Balanced Design

Sturdy and Seamless

The surprisingly compact and lightweight body is constructed of premium materials and wrapped around a brilliant OLED FullVision display. The slim bezels surround the 6-inch, 18:9 screen and create a viewing experience that makes you want to never look away.
6.0" QHD+ OLED FullVision Display

See More, Hold Less

LG's OLED display technology brings a cinematic viewing experience to the palm of your hand. Enjoy striking clarity, beautiful contrast, and an expansive spectrum of vibrant, authentic color that must be seen to be believed.
Cine Effect

Your Story, Your Way

Record studio-quality videos with up to 211% more color than other smartphones. Unlike traditional filters that are applied after, cine effect ensures the extraordinary moments you capture are played back at the highest quality possible.

Cine Effect

Choose from 16 unique presets to color grade your videos, setting the tone while conveying your current mood and emotion. Plus, choose your level of strength or add vignette before shooting.

Alt text

F/1.6 Glass Camera Lens

Clarity Realized

Unlike other smartphone cameras, the LG V30+ features glass lens for its main camera lens, resulting in more clear and accurate image. It minimizes the dispersion of light and allows for 4% more light pass through to the image sensor resulting in brighter images with less noise.
Point Zoom

Control Your Zoom

Experience cinema-like dramatic zooming. Unlike typical smartphone cameras, you can now zoom on any area within the frame. With the ability to control zoom speed, your videos will be remarkably smooth and stable - no pinching required.
Wide Angle Cameras

Capture the Bigger Picture

Capture the bigger picture with the front and rear wide-angle lenses to create compositions without compromise. The redesigned 13 MP rear camera lens reduces distortion, and features a 120° field of view, while the front-facing 5 MP camera features a 90° field of view, ensuring all your friends get in every shot.
Hi-Fi Video Recording

Awesome Videos, Epic Sound

Capture clear, crisp audio with minimal distortion using up to 3 mics—even in environments with more ambient noise. Both the 24-bps bit rate and a decibel level of up to 142db enable you to record audio at a greater resolution.
Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Let Every Detail Move You

The LG V30+ provides exceptional and explosive audio quality, featuring 32-bit playback and the latest high-performance DAC, the ESS SABRE 9218. Enjoy an amped up sound experience for immersive audio that more closely resembles the original performance.*
*Wired headphones or speakers required.

Hi-Fi Streaming

Get studio-quality playback without needing a studio to make it. The LG V30's built-in Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) technology is the new pioneer in mobile audio. Soak in the incredible fidelity of master-quality audio, with all the convenience of a streaming library.
*MQA is an award-winning British technology that delivers the sound of the original master recording. The master MQA file is fully authenticated and is small enough to stream or download.
**MQA service availability may be limited by country.

Alt text

Voice / Face Recognition

Always Knows It's You

The improved facial recognition on the LG V30+ helps unlock your phone quicker and easier, without swiping or inputting numbers. Meanwhile, its enhanced voice recognition technology can recognize and be set to respond only to your voice – making Google Assistant even more secure and accurate.

Voice Recognition

The LG V30 not only recognizes your voice, it will listen for your 3-5 syllable, self-generated keywords before unlocking automatically. Supported by Qualcomm Aqstic voice UI technology, its always ready to respond.

Alt text

Face Recognition

No need to even touch the power button, just face the camera and your phone will unlock for you.

Alt text

Floating Bar

One Touch - Easy Reach

The Floating Bar adds easy-to-reach customization without distracting you from the task at hand. Dock your favorite apps, move anywhere across the screen, or instantly access music, notifications, contacts, and more.
Google Daydream-ready

Virtually Amazing

Together with the V30+'s OLED FullVision Display and Daydream View VR headset, you can explore new worlds, get further into the game, or watch your favorite movies and shows in a whole new way. The possibilities are endless with the V30+ and Daydream View (Sold separately).
Google Game Promotion

Beat Fever

Featuring today's hottest hit songs, Beat Fever is a mobile music game where you can immerse yourself with music fans and world renowned artists. Personalize your character with 3 exclusive outfits and bring your character to life with a custom animation. It's an offer worth over $100, exclusively for the LG V30+.

• Valid for one promotional in-app purchase (IAP) item for Beat Fever game on Google Play.
• Limit 1 IAP item per user (V30 or V30+ user only). Valid where content available. Age restrictions apply.
• While supplies last. Redeem by October 19, 2018.
• Game collection promotion may be changed without prior notice due to the internal conditions of Google, LG Electronics and game developer.
• Contact the game developer for questions about games that you have downloaded for free.

Print

All Spec

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Network

    2G / 3G / 4G

  • Dimensions

    151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm

  • Weight

    158g

  • DISPLAY

    6.0” QHD+ OLED (2880 x 1440; 538 ppi) Full Vision Display - 18:9 Aspect Ratio

  • Display Technology

    Full VisionTM Display, OLED

  • Resolution

    18:9 QHD+ (2880 x 1440; 538 ppi)

  • Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (front and back)

  • OS

    Android Nougat 7.1.2

  • CHIPSET

    Qualcomm® Snapdragon 835

  • CPU

    2.45 GHz Octa-Core

  • Front Camera

    5MP (90° Wide Angle, f/2.2)

  • Rear Camera

    16MP (71°, f/1.6)
    13MP(120° Wide Angle, f/1.9)

  • Internal

    128GB

  • RAM

    4GB

  • External Micro SD

    Up to 2TB

  • Battery

    3,300mAh /Embedded

  • Standby Time

    2G: Up to 310 hrs
    3G: Up to 310 hrs
    4G: Up to 310 hrs

  • Talk Time

    2G: Up to 8 hrs
    3G: Up to 12 hrs
    4G: Up to 9 hrs

  • COLOR

    Aurora Black & Moroccan Blue

  • DURABILITY

    -IP68 WATER & DUST RESISTANT
    -MILITARY STANDARD
    -HEAT PIPE*

