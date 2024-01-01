We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27MP68VQ-P
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Size (Inch / cm)
27"/ 68.6cm
-
Panel Type
IPS (Neo blade I)
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.3114mm x 0.3114mm
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ.(on/off)
No
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare, 3H
-
Curved
No
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub (Signal Input)
Yes
-
DVI-D (Signal Input)
No
-
Composite (Signal Input)
No
-
S-Video (Signal Input)
No
-
Component (Signal Input)
No
-
SCART (Signal Input)
No
-
CI Slot (Signal Input)
No
-
HDMI (Signal Input)
Yes (HDMI*2)
-
DisplayPort (Signal Input)
No
-
Others (Signal Input)
No
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Back
-
RCA(Audio Input)
No
-
PC Audio In (Audio Input)
Yes
-
Mic In (Audio Input)
No
-
Others (Audio Input)
No
-
Jack Location (Audio Input)
Back
-
RCA (Audio Output)
No
-
Headphone Out (Audio Output)
Yes
-
Line-out (Audio Output)
No
-
Optical Out (Audio Output)
No
-
Others (Audio Output)
No
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Back
SPEAKER
-
Type
Slim Invisible Speaker
-
Audio output (watt)
5W x 2
-
Others
Maxx audio
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~ 240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (EPA)
20.3W
-
Normal On (typ.)
31W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
Under 0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
Under 0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (D-sub)
30kHz ~ 83kHz
-
V-Frequency (D-sub)
56Hz ~ 75Hz
-
H-Frequency (DVI-D)
No
-
V-Frequency (DVI-D)
No
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30kHz ~ 83kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
40Hz ~ 75Hz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
No
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
No
RESOLUTION
-
D-sub
1,920 x 1,080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1,920 x 1,080
-
Display Port
No
-
HDMI (Video)
1,080P
-
Component
No
-
Video
No
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
Key Location
BOTTOM
OSD
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
18
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, CINEMA, Game, Color weakness
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
No
-
FreeSync(Picture)
Off (Default)
-
SRS
No
-
Dolby Surround
No
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
No
-
Equalizer
No
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Remote Control
No
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Auto Resolution
No
-
Color Calibrated
No
-
Color Cloning 2.0
No
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Dual Control
No
-
Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution)
No
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Mechanical Switch
No
-
Motion Energy Saver
No
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
True Color Finder
No
-
True Color Pro
No
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
Others
Black stabilizer
COLOR
-
Front
Black High Glossy
-
B/Cover
Black High Glossy
-
Stand
Black high glossy / Texture
-
Base
Black high glossy / Texture
-
Others
Black high glossy
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-2° ~ 15° degree
-
Swivel (Angle)
No
-
Height (mm)
No
-
Pivot
No
-
Dual Hinge
No
-
Others
No
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
None
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
TCO
NO
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
No
-
TUV-Ergo
No
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 7.0
EPA 7.0
-
Erp
Yes
-
ISO13406-2
NO
-
EPEAT (USA)
Yes (Gold)
-
EPEAT (Germany)
Yes (Gold)
-
VESA wall mount standard
No
-
Medical Certificatioin
No
-
Windows
Yes (win10)
-
Others (CCC, KC)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Option
-
Stand Body
Yes
-
Stand Base
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
-
stand cover
No
-
screw (2ea)
No
-
CD
Yes
-
ESG
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
DVI-D
No
-
HDMI
Option
-
USB
No
-
DisplayPort
No
-
PC Audio
No
-
RCA 3Line
No
-
RCA 5Line
No
-
Others
No
-
Remote Controller
No
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.