27" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
Exceptional Image Quality
3840x2160 UHD 4K IPS / VESA DisplayHDR400 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp and Grommet / Full Movement of Display
User Convenience
USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation
UHD 4K IPS Display
Clear Display for Visual Comfort
With sRGB 99% (Typ.) and VESA DisplayHDR400, LG LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 27-inch 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing color shift from different vantage points.
UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Pivot 90˚
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with Every Posture.
27UN880 is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
68.4
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
60W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
717 x 477 x 247
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.1 x 726.0 x 400.2(↑) 613.1 x 596.0 x 400.2(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.1 x 364.4 x 44.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2020
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
130W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
25.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
