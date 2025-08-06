Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" UltraWide 21:9 WFHD monitor (2560x1080) IPS Display

34U511A-B
Key Features

  • 34-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.), Color Calibrated in factory
  • 400nits (Typ.) Brightness / VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate
More
Stunning visuals Convenient features Ultimate gaming experience Enhanced comfort

LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

34-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

LG ultra-wide monitor on a white desk in a modern office, displaying multiple data dashboards and graphs for productivity and multitasking.
Ultra-wide 34-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

34" WFHD
IPS™ Display

with Bezel-less Screen

A futuristic motorcyclist racing through a neon-lit cityscape, with a highlighted section showing a clearer, sharper view to demonstrate motion clarity.

Clear and smooth with 100Hz refresh rate

Side view of a monitor illustrating tilt adjustment with overlapping outlines showing its ergonomic movement range.

Clutter-Free with a Sleek Stand

A vivid landscape of northern lights glowing over snow-covered mountains and their reflection in a calm lake, showcasing high dynamic range color and contrast.

Vivid clarity with DisplayHDR™ 400

21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.

Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 29-inch 16:9 display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clarity that keeps you focused

Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

VESA Display HDR™ 400

HDR400 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

Color calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent color reproduction.

An ultra-wide LG monitor displaying vibrant aurora imagery with a photo editing interface, showcasing vivid color accuracy and high-resolution detail.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3124 x 0.310 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.36cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    910 x 200 x 461 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.5 x 486.7 x 220.0 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.9 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.6 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.0 kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

