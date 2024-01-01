We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD IPS Thunderbolt™ Curved LED Monitor (34" Diagonal)
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Size (Inch)
34" Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.2325 mm x 0.2325 mm
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness(Typ.)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.2)
-
Thunderbolt
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (USB3.0 1ea)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (USB3.0 2ea) * included Quick Charge for port 1
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
Speaker 7W*2
-
Audio Tuning
MaxxAudio
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~ 240V
-
Normal On(EPA standard)
56.7W
-
Normal On(Typ.)
70W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
56 ~ 61Hz (FreeSync 55~75Hz)
-
H-Frequency (USB-C)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
V-Frequency (USB-C)
56 ~ 61Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1,Dark Room 2, Color Weakness,FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
PBP
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP (version)
DP / HDMI (1.4)
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
COLOR
-
Front/Middle
Silver (Spray, Middle)
-
Back
White (High Glossy)
-
Stand body
Silver (Spray, Hair line)
-
Stand base
Silver (Spray, Hair line)
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~15 Degree
-
Height(Range)
110mm
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
817.6 x 230.4 x 451.4 (Down)
817.6 x 230.4 x 561.4 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
817.6 x 88.7 x 360.8
-
Box
977 x 207 x 505
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.8
-
Set (without Stand)
6.2
-
Box
11.2
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Offset
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
Windows10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
