15.9 Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Fresh Balancer™

15.9 Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Fresh Balancer™

GR-B529NLCM

GR-B529NLCM

15.9 Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Fresh Balancer™

GR-B529NLCM
Inverter Linear Compressor
Inverter Technology

Efficient Energy Saving

Thanks to LG's Inverter Technology, ensuring market leading efficiency by using less components than conventional compressors. Hence, Inverter Technology has less friction points, making less noise.

*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.

Cooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

DoorCooling+™

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Adjust Humidity Settings
FRESHBalancer™

Adjust Humidity Settings

Extend the life of your fruits and vegetables by optimising the humidity levels in the Fresh Balancer™.

NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.

GR-B529NLCM-Bottom-Freezer-Refrigerators-02-2-LinearCooling-Desktop

GR-B529NLCM-Bottom-Freezer-Refrigerators-02-3-LinearCooling-Desktop

GR-B529NLCM-Bottom-Freezer-Refrigerators-02-4-LinearCooling-Desktop

24 Hours Even Cooling

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Bring Convenience Into Your Kitchen

Bring Convenience Into Your Kitchen

This nifty bottom mount fridge features a 2-Step Folding Shelf for tall bottles and a Chilled Compartment which helps reduce the need to freeze and defrost certain items.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

2-Step Folding Shelf to Store Tall Items

2-Step Folding Shelf to Store Tall Items

You can adjust the shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.
Chilled Compartment, Eases Defrosting Time

Chilled Compartment, Eases Defrosting Time

The enclosed ‘chilled' compartment remains colder than the main refrigerator cavity. This helps reduce the need to freeze and defrost certain items.

Impeccable Exterior Design

Impeccable Exterior Design

The new sleek and elegant bottom mount fridge is 700mm in width and accommodates most kitchens with a premium exterior design that will complement your own kitchen.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    454

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 700

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver 3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Bottom Freezer

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    454

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    299

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LCD Display

    No

  • Express Cool

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    84

  • Product Weight (kg)

    76

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 700

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Metal

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver 3

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    No

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    Yes

  • Shelf_Folding

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    1

