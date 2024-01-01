We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver
Fresh design, fresh innovation
Modern Flat Door
Kitchen's modern upgrade
UVnano™
Always enjoy clean water
Smart Inverter™
ThinQ™
Redefined contemporary elegance for your kitchen
Modern kitchen interior with InstaView fridge.
*The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Taste the freshness
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat Air cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
Preserves the freshness of nature
The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.
Keep food fresh for up to 7 days**
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃***.
There is a graph in front of fresh vegetables.
Delivers freshness evenly & faster
DoorCooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.
Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.
Odor-free, natural freshness
Hygiene Fresh+ uses a carbon filtration system to keep the inside of your fridge odor-free, clean, and fresh.
Highlighted Hygiene Fresh+ and a gray arrow, which means stench, is sucked into Hygiene Fresh+, and clean cold air spreads out.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
***Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
Experience a smart life: Stay connected with LG ThinQ™
There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and Black Glass InstaView refrigerator are placed.
Link your fridge & smartphone
Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.
Control your fridge with ease from anywhere
The image on the left shows the woman looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.
Your fridge just got smarter
The image on the left shows a couple holding glasses during the day in front of an open refrigerator. Only one side of the refrigerator is open, and blue cold air is flowing out of the refrigerator. The thermometer icon, which means cold air, is located below the image. The image on the right shows the refrigerator in the kitchen on a dark night. Below the image is an electric icon, which means energy saving.
*ThinQ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor.
*Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.
Functional design with a premium touch
FAQ
What is LG LinearCooling™?
LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.
What is LG DoorCooling+™?
DoorCooling+™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
506
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 730
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
506
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Button-88-white
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
136
-
Product Weight (kg)
126
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 730
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Slim Spaceplus)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
VCM
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
-
Handle Type
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
5
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
1-step folding
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
6 / 2 Piece(Clear)
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.