24.5 Cu. Ft. InstaView Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Noble Steel

RVS-Q245NS

24.5 Cu. Ft. InstaView Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Noble Steel

front light on food view

InstaViewThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView Door-in-Door™.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaViewThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

ENERGY SAVINGS with Inverter Linear Compressor

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling+

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

A video starts with a dark cloud floating around the "Pure N Fresh" panel in the refrigerator. Suddenly everything is sucked into the panel and a bright light flashes across the panel.
Hygiene Fresh+

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh+, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.999% of bacteria.

*H2S removal rate over time based on LG Internal test result. Results may vary in actual use.
*The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.
FRESHBalancer™

Level Up the Freshness with Optimal Humidity

Maintain optimal humidity to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Modern Elegance In Every Detail

The silver accents and metallic wall give the design a premium feel from the inside out.
The front view of the metallic Metal Fresh panel with the "Metal Fresh" logo showing.

Metal Fresh™

A diagonal view of the shelf with metallic paneling on the interior of the refrigerator.

Metallic Decoration

A diagonal view up into the top of the refrigerator showing the soft LED lighting.

Soft LED Lighting

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your refrigerator exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, "Turn on Express Freeze" and the AI speaker will listen and make sure your groceries are taken care of.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator in a way you never could before. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ keeps food at the peak of freshness with less energy consumed.
Inverter Linear Compressor
Inverter Technology

Efficient Energy Saving

Thanks to LG's Inverter Technology, ensuring market leading efficiency by using less components than conventional compressors. Hence, Inverter Technology has less friction points, making less noise.

*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

RVS-Q245NS

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    694

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Noble Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    694

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    424

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    121

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    131

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Metal

  • Finish (Door)

    Noble Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Transparent

