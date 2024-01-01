Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6 cu. ft 1-Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service, Pocket Handle, Tempered Glass Shelves

GR-Y201SLZB

Summary

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
6.0 cu Ft
DIMENSION (W X H X D)
525 x 1135 x 555 mm
KEY FEATURE
Smart Inverter Compressor
KEY FEATURE
Bigger Vegatable Box

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Single Door

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    169

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Internal LED Display

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    37

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    525 x 1135 x 555

  • Product Weight (kg)

    31

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    No

  • Freezer Light

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Platinum VCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Side LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

