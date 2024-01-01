We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6 cu. ft 1-Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service, Pocket Handle, Tempered Glass Shelves
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Single Door
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
169
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
No
-
Express Cool
No
-
Express Freeze
No
-
Internal LED Display
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
37
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
525 x 1135 x 555
-
Product Weight (kg)
31
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
No
-
Freezer Light
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Platinum VCM
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Refrigerator Light
Side LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
