Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Split Type Dual Inverter Premium Aircon

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

Split Type Dual Inverter Premium Aircon

HSN24IPX

Split Type Dual Inverter Premium Aircon

(0)
HSN24IPX_Front_View

UVnano™

A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze

Removes 99.99%* of bacteria with UV LED light to keep the wind-generating fan clean and fresh.

Verified by TUV

*The TÜV Rheinland test conducted in compliance with ISO 20743:2007 verified that

the UVnano LED removes 99.99 percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to UV LED lights, located underneath the fan, for 4 hours. The models tested include the S3NM12JL1GA (SJ), S3NM09AA1MA (SA) and S3NM24K21GA (SK). Test results do not mean that the air conditioner releases air that is 99.99% bacteria-free. The efficacy in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.

Verified by KTR

*KTR test conducted in compliance with ISO 20743:2007 verified that

the UVnano LED removes 99.99 percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to UV LED lights, located underneath the fan, for 4 hours. The models tested include the S3NM12JL1GA (SJ), S3NM09AA1MA (SA) and S3NM24K21GA (SK). Test results do not mean that the air conditioner releases air that is 99.99% bacteria-free. The efficacy in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.

A play/pause button on the bottom indicates this is a video. A woman stretches back smiling on a couch. An LG air conditioner on the wall above her blows out air. Bubbles with plus and minus signs move through the air due to the Plastmaster Ionizer. There is a circle with a magnified view of the plus minus ion bubbles surrounding bacteria and deoderizing it. The Plasmaster Ionizer logo can be seen in the corner of the image.
Plasmaster™Ionizer+

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria

Removes 99%* of adhering bacteria and deodorizes**.

Verified by TUV

*The TÜV Rheinland test verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer+ removed up to 99 percent of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in the test room of 30m.3 The model tested was SW09BAJWAN.

Verified by Intertek

*Intertek verified that tobacco adhesive odor intensity (Toluene, Ammonia, Acetic acid) is reduced from 3.6 to under 1.5 after 60 minutes of operation in testing area of 8m3. The model tested was R24AWN. The efficiency in bacteria removal may differ in actual conditions.

A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).

A woman lounges on a sofa smiling as the air conditioner blows air above her. To the right of the woman is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).

A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

Good Work Goes Unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.

*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)

The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible through the almost invisible exterior. Nearby is the DUAL Inverter logo and two icons representing the fan and the compressor.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter

Powered by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ Technology.

*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2015 models. Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

10-Year Warranty

With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.

The side angle of the air conditioner is shown with the filters floating above to show the allergy filter installed inside. Beside the machine is the entire green allergy filter with dust mites caught in it. The Allergy Filter logo is in the upper right corner.
Allergy Filter

Reduce Allergens for Healthier Air

Remove allergy-causing substances, such as house dust mites, floating in the air.
The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

Smart Control, Smarter Life

LEARN MORE ABOUT THINQ

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. *Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Environment-Friendly Refrigerant

Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption

Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.

Quick and Easy Installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment

Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.

Easy Control in Dark

No need to turn on the light to change mode of your air conditioner by applying GYRO sensor in the remote.

Safety Against Voltage Fluctuation

Enjoy a durable air conditioner with an ability to withstand voltage fluctuation*. *LG Internally tested "rated voltage ± 30%" fluctuation and it may vary depending by environment.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

HSN24IPX
Capacity
2.5HP
Dimensions Net W x H x D (mm) Indoor / Outdoor
998 x 345 x 210 / 870 x 650 x 330
Main Technology
Dual Inverter
Additional Benefit
Ionizer

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1.81 ~ 6.30 ~ 6.98 kW
    6,161 ~ 21,500 ~ 23,800 Btu/h
    6,500 ~ 22,683 ~ 25,109 Btu/h

  • Capacity

    2.5HP

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    315 ~ 1,850 ~ 2,600 W

RUNNING CURRENT

  • Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1.60 ~ 8.50 ~ 12.00 A

EER

  • EER

    3.41 W/W
    11.62 (Btu/h)/W
    12.26 (kJ/h)/W

POWER SUPPLY

  • Power Supply

    1, 230, 60 (Ø, V, Hz)

  • Available Voltage Range

    187 ~ 276 V

  • Power Factor - Cooling

    97.2%

  • Moisture Removal

    2.80 l/h

INDOOR UNIT

  • Air Flow Rate - Cooling, Max/H/M/L

    20 / 15 / 12.5 / 10.6 m³/min

  • Sound Pressure Level - Cooling, Max/H/M/L/SL

    - / 47 / 41 / 37 / 32 dB(A)

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    998 × 345 × 210 mm

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    1068 × 425 × 279 mm

  • Weight - Net

    11.6kg

  • Weight - Shipping

    13.4kg

  • Exterior Color Code

    Munsell 7.5BG 10/2 (RAL 9016)

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Air Flow Rate - Max

    49.0 m³/min

  • Fan Motor Speed - Cooling, Min ~ Max

    190 ~ 940 rpm

  • Sound Pressure Level - Cooling, Rated

    55 dB(A)

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    870 × 650 × 330 mm

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    1040 × 710 × 455 mm

  • Weight - Net

    42.5kg

  • Weight - Shipping

    45.9kg

  • Max. Fuse Size

    20A

  • Exterior Color Code

    Munsell 9.54Y 8.34/1.31 (RAL 9001)

  • Operation Range - Cooling

    18 ~ 48 °C DB

CIRCUIT BREAKER

  • Circuit Breaker

    30A

  • Power Supply Cable

    3 x 1.5 No. x mm²

  • Power Supply to Unit

    Indoor

  • Power and Communication Cable

    4 x 1.5 No. x mm²

PIPING

  • Size - Liquid

    ø 6.35 mm

  • Size - Gas

    ø 15.88 mm

  • Connections Method - Indoor/Outdoor

    Flared/Flared

  • Drain Hose Size - O.D, I.D

    21.5, 16.0 mm

BETWEEN INDOOR & OUTDOOR

  • Piping Length - Min/Standard/Max

    3/7.5/30 m

  • Piping Length - No Change

    12.5 m

  • Max. Elevation Difference

    20m

  • Piping Connection Heat Insulation

    Both liquid and gas pipes

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R32

  • Pre Charge

    1150g

  • Additional Charge

    20g/m

  • Control

    Electronic Expansion Valve

  • Global Warning Potential

    675

  • t-CO₂ eq

    0.776

COMPRESSOR

  • Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Model

    DAT156MAD

  • Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Oil Type / Maker

    PVE (FW68D) / IDEMITSU

  • Oil Charge

    400cc

  • Manufacturer / Country of Origin

    LG Electronics / China

FAN(INDOOR)

  • Type

    Cross Flow Fan

  • Motor Output

    30W

FAN(OUTDOOR)

  • Type

    Propeller Fan

  • Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Motor Output

    85W

  • Motor Insulation

    Class E

  • Motor Enclosure / Ingress Protection

    TEAO/IPX4

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Evaporator - Material, Tube / Fin

    Cu/Al

  • Evaporator - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.

    (ø7 x 2 x 16 x 20 x 744) x 1

  • Evaporator - Corrosion Protection

    PCM

  • Evaporator - Fin Type

    Slit

  • Condenser - Material, Tube / Fin

    Cu/Al

  • Condenser - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.

    (ø7 x 2 x 28 x 18 x 940) x 1

  • Condenser - Corrosion Protection

    Gold

  • Condenser - Fin Type

    Louver

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you