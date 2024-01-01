We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart TV with webOS 2.0
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Smart TV
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080p
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Full HD
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker (20W)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
FEATURE
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
TruMotion
TruMotion100
-
webOS
webOS 2.0
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
Magic Remote Compatible
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Headphone
Yes
-
RF Antena
PAL System
-
AV In
Yes
-
Component in
Yes
-
HDMI MHL
Yes
-
USB in
Yes (2.0)
-
LAN Port
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement
AC 100-240V 50/60Hz
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
1106 x 697 x 220 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
17.6 kg
-
Dimension w/o Stand
1106 x 647 x 37 mm
-
Weight w/o Stand
14.4 kg
