Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LV761H Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LV761H Series

55LV761H

LV761H Series

(4)
Smart Customization<br>1

Smart Customization

Create your own solution along with LG's smart customization tools and content management software. With the tailored solution, hotel can elevate their brand to new levels.
Features
• Pro:Centric Smart SDK (HTML5, GEM, Flash)
• Pro:Centric Direct Ready
• Pre-loaded Apps
Enhanced Guests' Experience<br>1

Enhanced Guests' Experience

Delight your guests with vivid picture quality and entertaining features including webOS 3.5 and its smart apps. It captivates guests' taste and brings them again.
Features
• webOS 3.5 & Magic Remote (Ready)
Smart Connectivity<br>1

Smart Connectivity

Cross display boundaries freely and without hassle. With LG Smart Share, mirroring and content sharing between TV and other smart devices are made incredibly easy and user-friendly.
Features
• SmartShare, ScreenShare
• Bluetooth Sound Sync
• LG Sound Sync
Commercial Grade Stand<br>1

Commercial Grade Stand

Expand the range of comfort for guests with a commercial grade stand. This allows guests to watch a TV from any angle. Also, for security purposes, the stand may be secured to its table.
External Speaker Out<br>1

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including rest-rooms.
Instant On<br>1

Instant On

Instant on function's high speed loading system saves and enables users to enjoy the contents immediately when they first turn on the TV.
Pro:Idiom®<br>1

Pro:Idiom®

Prevent any illegal copying of content by the widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).
Multi IR <br>1

Multi IR

Multi IR function eliminates the remote control signal interference between TVs in multiple dwelling beds.
SoftAP <br>1

SoftAP

SoftAP means Software enabled Access Point. This virtual Wi-Fi feature executes by software working on the device to create a wireless hotspot.
* SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Miracast may not be operated at the same time.
Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform<br>1

Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

LG Pro:Centric SMART offers extended customizable tools; HTML5, Java and Flash. With these, the partners can optimize Commercial TVs to edit and develop their own enhanced service design. Also, it gives visual impact on and delivers messages to customers as users intend.
Pro:Centric Direct Ready<br>1

Pro:Centric Direct Ready

Simply create your own templates and remotely manage TVs on the IP network with Pro:Centric Direct, LG's content management software. It offers a free design template, along with customizable widgets and three types of theme templates (Cinematic-type, Grid-type, Bar-type) in order to promote branding and meet guests' tastes and needs.
Pro:Centric Server Application<br>1

Pro:Centric Server Application

You can now differentiate your hotel with our customizable templates and pages which can be specialized for your property. Pro:Centric® provides you a solution that is easily customizable for your business.

SmartShare<br>1
Smart Connectivity & Convenience

SmartShare

SmartShare allows users to share content more easily and quickly. It also searches for the content they want in order to share it more easily and accurately, thereby simplifying the process of sharing between various devices.
Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)<br>1
Smart Connectivity & Convenience

Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.
*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync : Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based Mobile Device
ScreenShare<br>1
Smart Connectivity & Convenience

ScreenShare

Connect a smartphone or a laptop PC to TV via a Wi-Fi Direct connection. The TV will display the device's screen, and users can share their content and memories together.
SoftAP <br>1
Smart Connectivity & Convenience

SoftAP

SoftAP means Software enabled Access Point. This Virtual Wi-Fi feature executes by software working on the device to create a wireless hotspot.
* SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Type

    Edge LED

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL / SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C (Varied by countries)

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    XD Engine

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 Pull down)

  • Aspect Ratio

    • 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    • 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game) * India only : 6 modes (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

SOLUTION

  • Type

    Pro:Centric® Smart, V, Direct

  • Data Streaming (IP &RF)

  • RF

    • (1 Tuner)

  • HCAP (SDK)

    GEM / Flash /HTML5

  • Pro:Centric Application

    PCA 3.7

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart UX

    webOS 3.5, Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, Pre-loaded Apps, SDP (Service Delivery Platform) compatibility, Magic Remote Ready

  • Connectivity

    SoftAP, WiFi (ac), ScreenShare (Miracast), SmartShare, DIAL, Bluetooth Sound Sync, LG Sound Sync

FEATURE

  • Installation

    EzManager, USB Cloning

  • Management

    Wake on RF, WOL, Remote Diagnostics, TVLink Interactive, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HTNG/HDMI-CEC

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, RJP Compatibility, RTC (Real Time Clock), webRTC Ready

INTERFACE

  • Side

    HDMI In, USB (2), CI Slot

  • Rear

    RF In, AV In (Phone), Video Component In (Phone), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI Input, RS-232C, Headphone Out, Clock Interface, RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out (2)

DIMENSION (UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • W x H x D / weight (with stand)

    1,241 x 770 x 303 / 19.7kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    1,360 x 860 x 190 / 24.4kg

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA

Our picks for you