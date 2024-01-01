Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG NanoCell TV NANO81 65 inch 4K Smart TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG NanoCell TV NANO81 65 inch 4K Smart TV

65NANO81TSA

LG NanoCell TV NANO81 65 inch 4K Smart TV

(2)
A front view of the LG NanoCell TV
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system

Learn More

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

iF Design Award ‘Winner’

Learn More

Blooming with the
essence of pure color

Experience color anew with Pure Colors and Real 4K on LG NanoCell TV.

NanoCell Technology

Essential color technology

LG NanoCell technology uses nanoparticles to filter out impure colors from RGB wavelengths.

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Remastered pure color
powered by processing

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K analyses the original content and optimizes it for improved quality.

AI Brightness Control

Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.

A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.

AI Sound Pro

Enjoy immersive audio with AI Sound Pro. AI deep learning algorithms convert 2 channels of audio into 5.1.2 virtual surround, allowing any content to be appreciated with rich, enhanced sound. AI Sound Pro also adjusts sound settings based on the type of content you're enjoying for an exceptional audio-visual experience no matter what.
An epic battle plays out on screen. Arrows show sound flowing from the TV coming from multiple directions and sources.

ThinQ AI

Convenience
customized to fit you

LG NanoCell TV features a convenient voice-activated interface that's totally personalized for you.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Alt text

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

LG NanoCell takes convenience to a new level with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, and Homekit. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with just your voice.

A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

Alt text

My Profile

Set a personalized profile for every member of the family to quickly find the content you want and select frequently used apps with ease.
LG NanoCell TV showing three different users' LG Account pages and customized recommendations.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Alt text

Sports Alert

Don't miss out on updates from your favorite teams and most important matches.
A game notification appears at the bottom of the screen. After clicking &quot;Watch&quot; the channel changes to a soccer match.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

NanoCell Cinema

Bring fantasy to your home

Enjoy your favorite movies in stunning Pure Color on LG NanoCell TV's ultra-large screen.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy movies as the director intended, without adjustments to the texture or other visual settings of the film.

A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.

*Supported service may differ by country.

Alt text

HDR 10 Pro

By applying dynamic tone mapping on a frame-by-frame basis, all types of content are displayed with greater contrast for a more impactful and immersive viewing experience.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

*Subscription required to access Disney+.

NanoCell Gaming

AAA gaming begins here

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.

Stay connected to your hero

LG NanoCell now supports NVIDIA GeForce NOW, a cloud gaming platform that brings the latest PC games directly to your TV. You can even pick up where you left off thanks to connectivity with different devices.

An image featuring the Geforce NOW logo on a dark background. Cover art and titles of several popular games are shown.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer for cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Streamline your gaming experience. Access various settings on a single menu for faster, more intuitive operation.

A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series

Alt text

Game-changing specs

Enjoy high-speed HDR gaming on NanoCell TV with the latest gaming specifications, including ALLM, eARC, and HGiG. An enhanced audio system helps you become even more immersed in the game.

A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make guidelines available for the public in order to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Rows of OTT content side-scrolls while displaying the OTT provider logo and the thumbnails of content offered.

Endless content,
hours of enjoyment

With direct access to major streaming services, you're bound to find something for everyone.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO Max™ is used under license. HBO Max subscription required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

LG NanoCell TV's recyclable box with flowers and plants sprouting from the top of the box.

Just one more thing
to love about NanoCell

LG NanoCell's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

An LG QNED in a dark room. Dyed powders create an explosion of rainbow colors on the TV.

Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

Upgrade your view
with QNED color

Upgrade your view <br> with QNED color LEARN MORE
Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1454 x 838 x 58.4

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    22.6

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1454 x 838 x 58.4

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1454 x 902 x 269

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    1156 x 269

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    22.6

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    22.8

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    29.0

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

