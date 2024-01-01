LG NanoCell TV NANO81 65 inch 4K Smart TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS
Pocket-lint
LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
webOS 24 UX
iF Design Award
iF Design Award ‘Winner’
AI Brightness Control
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
AI Sound Pro
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
My Profile
Sports Alert
FILMMAKER MODE™
A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.
HDR 10 Pro
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
Stay connected to your hero
An image featuring the Geforce NOW logo on a dark background. Cover art and titles of several popular games are shown.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
Game-changing specs
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1454 x 838 x 58.4
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
22.6
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1454 x 838 x 58.4
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1454 x 902 x 269
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1600 x 970 x 172
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1156 x 269
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
22.6
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
22.8
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
29.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
