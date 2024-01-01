We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50" Pentouch Plasma TV, Sketchbook, Family Diary, Additional Content & Software, Gallery, Internet, Razor Frame, Photo Editor, My Office, Protective Skin Glass
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Plasma TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
50
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1024x768p
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Life Span (hr)
100,000
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
16:9/Just Scan/Set By Program/4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite Surround
-
Sound Mode
Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
FEATURE
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
Yes
INTERFACE
-
RS-232C
1
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 - 240V 50/60Hz
