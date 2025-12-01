About Cookies on This Site

LG 4K TV mounted on the wall, screen showing a whale leaping out of the water in high quality 4k ultra hd resolution in a living room.

What is good TV picture quality?

LG has pioneered major advancements in TV technology and image quality. Explore our diverse lineup from LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K,

and 8K TVs—all offering an

exceptional viewing experience.

What do 4K and 8K mean?

This is resolution as measured by pixel density on your display. 4K is at 3840x2160 pixels while 8K is at 7680x4320 pixels.

Side-by-side comparison of a mountain range image with a grid representing the number of pixels per screen resolution type. FHD has the least amount of pixels with 4K and 8K having much more detail.

What is 4K TV? And how good is 4K resolution?

4K TVs have 8.3 million pixels that's four times more than a Full HD TV. This results in a viewing experience with incredible detail even on larger screens. Soon, 4K will replace 1080p as the new standard. UHD (Ultra High Definition) is identical to 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

4K TV screen indicating it's 3840 by 2160 pixels. Within it is a smaller square labeled FHD. This shows the difference in quality and pixel density between FHD and 4K.

What kind of 4K content is available?

Enjoy a wide range of 4K content from popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. From blockbuster movies to TV series, documentaries, and live sports, 4K content is now widely available. Even classic films can be enhanced to near 4K quality with our AI Super Upscaling technology.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

What is 4K
AI Super Upscaling?

LG OLED evo with AI Super Upscaling delivers clearer, more detailed images by making use of the improved NPU performance of alpha 11 AI Processor. This advanced technology analyzes images in detail, optimizing quality for OTT content, so you can have a significantly better viewing experience.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

What is 8K TV?

8K TVs have over 33 million pixels. But despite this high resolution, not a lot of 8K content has been released in the market yet.

How do you choose between a
4K and 8K TV?

When choosing between a 4K and 8K TV, it’s important to consider your personal needs and your viewing environment.

• 8K TVs have incredible resolution if you want to experience the highest image quality possible. However, 8K content may not be as widely available.

• 4K TVs offer impressive quality and importantly, 4K content is much more accessible on OTT and streaming platforms making it a smarter choice for now. With LG AI Super Upscaling 4K technology, even non-4K content can be enjoyed with 4K-like quality.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Discover 4K TVs and find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.² ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5QNED85QNED99
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG QNED85 product image
QNED85
LG QNED99 product image
QNED99
DisplayLG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch)LG OLED evoLG QNED evoLG QNED 8K MiniLED
SizeUp to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch)Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch)Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 inch)Up to 86 inch (86, 75 inch)
Resolution4K4K4K8K
Processorαlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen4
AI UpscalingAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 8K
Learn More

¹Screen images simulated.

²Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

³Support for this feature may vary by region and country.

⁴Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

⁵Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

⁶LG QNED99 is 8K.