Living room with a TV mounted on the wall. Screen shows a high quality image of a whale leaping out of the water.

What is good TV picture quality?

LG has pioneered major advancements in TV technology and image quality. Explore our diverse lineup from LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K, and 8K TVs—all offering an exceptional viewing experience.

Which type of TV screen is the best?

Comparison of the different LG TVs from LG UHD, LG NanoCell, LG QNED, LG QNED evo, LG OLED, and LG OLED evo. Each with a short description of what each type of TV offers. LG OLED evo AI TV with colorful abstract artwork on the screen is visible. World's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem is also featured.

What makes LG OLED evo
truly exceptional?

LG OLED TV with the world's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem. Awards won also featured. Tom's Guide 2025 CES Awards, Best TV, G5 appears to be even brighter and more colorful. 2025 CES Innovation Awards, 2025 Best of Innovation for the video display category.

Perfected through 12 years of evolution and innovation. Find out why our revolutionary LG OLED evo is awarded, 2025 Best of Innovation Awards (OLED G5, 83"), and is recognized worldwide.¹

Learn more about LG OLED Innovation;

Discover LG OLED evo with Perfect Black and Perfect Color

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.² ⁸

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
DisplayLG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch)LG OLED evoLG OLED evo
SizeUp to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch)Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch)Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 inch)
Processorαlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
AI Brightness ControlBrightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65 inch)Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65, 55 inch)Brightness Booster (83, 77, 65, 55 inch)
AI PictureAI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director ProcessingAI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director ProcessingAI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
ColorPerfect Black, Perfect ColorPerfect Black, Perfect ColorPerfect Black, Perfect Color
AI SoundAI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound BoosterAI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Operating System (OS)webOS 25, webOS Re:new programwebOS 25, webOS Re:new program webOS 25, webOS Re:new program
Learn More Learn More

What makes LG QNED evo
truly exceptional?

LG QNED evo TV mounted on the wall. Image on the screen shows the wider color expression from its Dynamic QNED Color Solution. Intertek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3 is also visible.

LG QNED evo redefines your color experience. Get to know how its Dynamic QNED Color Solution delivers richer and wider color expression with 100% Color Volume.⁹

Learn more about LG QNED evo;

Discover LG QNED evo with redefined color

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.² ⁸

Table Caption
FeaturesQNED92QNED9MQNED85
LG QNED92 product image
QNED92
LG QNED9M product image
QNED9M
LG QNED85 product image
QNED85
DisplayLG QNED evoLG QNED evoLG QNED evo
SizeUp to 85 inch (85, 75, 65, 55 inch)Up to 86 inch (86, 75, 65 inch)Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 inch)
ColorDynamic QNED Color ProDynamic QNED ColorDynamic QNED Color
MiniLEDMiniLED with Precision Dimming TechnologyMiniLED with Advanced Local DimmingMiniLED with Advanced Local Dimming
Operating System (OS)webOS 25, webOS Re:new programwebOS 25, webOS Re:new programwebOS 25, webOS Re:new program
webOS featuresAI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard/Sound Wizard, AI Magic RemoteAI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard/Sound Wizard, AI Magic RemoteAI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard/Sound Wizard, AI Magic Remote
LG NanoCell TV mounted on a wall. Colorful picture on its screen.

What is LG NanoCell?

LG NanoCell delivers pure color by using nanoparticles to refine colors for clarity and accuracy.

Enjoy 4K content with richer, vibrant hues, and sharper clarity.

LG OLED evo, LG QNED evo, and LG NanoCell—which one is the best?

Each display has its advantages. Find the best one suited for your viewing habits and lifestyle.

• LG OLED evo: For those who want the ultimate viewing experience powered by the latest alpha AI Processor. Enjoy the brightest picture and perfect blacks and color even in bright light.

• LG QNED evo: For those who want richer colors and clarity. MiniLED, Dynamic QNED Color Solution, and Precision Dimming Pro offer fine-tuned contrast and vivid color expression.

• LG NanoCell: For those with casual viewing habits as it offers vibrant colors and wide viewing angles—a practical option for everyday use.

Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV

What's the right TV size for your space? >


What's the best lifestyle TV for you? >

How do AI TVs enhance Smart TVs? >

Explore All TV Buying Guides >

¹Screen images simulated.

²Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

³Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

⁴AI Picture Pro supports OTT content only on products equipped with the alpha 11 AI processor.

Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

⁵Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.

⁶LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

LG 2025 65-inch M5/G5/C5/B5 have received TUV certification for True Visual Experience with Indoor lighting.

True Visual Experience certification by TUV means that the product achieved the highest grade "Perfect" in all five metrics for ambient visual quality (blackness, vividness, perceptual contrast length, gradation precision, and ambient contrast modulation) when tested in accordance with IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards up to 500lux.

LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®.

Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes.

'Reflection Free' applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inches.

'100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

LG OLED Display is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.

Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection free measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation.

⁷AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country. The security update is supported until: 31/12/2028.

Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Some features may require an internet connection.

⁸Support for this feature may vary by region and country.

⁹LG QNED evo models are equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.

Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

¹⁰Precision Dimming Pro applies to 85/75/65 inches of QNED92, and Precision Dimming applies to QNED92 55 inches.