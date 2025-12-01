What is a Smart TV?

|Display
|LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch)
|LG OLED evo
|LG OLED evo
|LG QNED evo
|LG QNED evo
|Processor
|αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
|αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
|αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
|αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
|αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
|AI Upscaling
|AI Super Upscaling 4K
|AI Super Upscaling 4K
|AI Super Upscaling 4K
|AI Super Upscaling 4K
|AI Super Upscaling 4K
|AI Picture
|AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing
|AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing
|AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
|AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
|AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
|AI Sound
|Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
|Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
|Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
|Virtual 9.1.2ch, AI Clear Sound, Dynamic Sound Booster
|Virtual 9.1.2ch, AI Clear Sound (100 inch), Dynamic Sound Booster (100 inch)
|Operating System (OS)
|webOS25, webOS Re:new program
|webOS25, webOS Re:new program
|webOS25, webOS Re:new program
|webOS25, webOS Re:new program
|webOS25, webOS Re:new program
|webOS features
|AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote
|AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote
|AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote
|AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote
|AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote
