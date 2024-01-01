43 Inch LG UHD AI UT80 4K Smart TV 2024

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS
Pocket-lint
LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
webOS 24 UX
iF Design Award
iF Design Award ‘Winner’
Ultra HD brings every color to vivid vibrancy. See crystal-clear images in lifelike clarity.
*Screen image simulated.
Shine a light on fine details
A split-screen close-up image of a man's face is shown in a purple-tinged, shadowy room. On the left, "SDR" is shown and the image is blurry. On the right, "HDR10 Pro" is shown and the image is clear and sharply defined.
*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.
Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within
Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 auto-optimizes audio and brightness, for full immersion in action.
*Screen image simulated.
Syncs with how you watch
Night
Day
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
Hear every detail of the soundscape
Lifelike audio soars through your space
Impactful sound resonates
Sound suits whatever you watch
*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
Your TV knows what you love
*Screen images simulated.
**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.
****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.
*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.
*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.
Get total connectivity from your TV
*Screen images simulated.
**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.
****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.
******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.
A rich array of content ready to watch
*Screen images simulated.
**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.
****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Supersizing your thrills
A rhinoceros in a safari setting is shown on an Ultra Big LG TV, mounted on the brown wall of a living room surrounded by cream-colored modular furniture.
Simplicity at your fingertips
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****UHD is compatible for WOW interface.
Dive into blockbusters and boss battles
See it just as directors dreamed it
A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Movie magic with the comfort of your own home
A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.
Dive full-speed into the action
A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
**Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Discover LG UHD AI's vision for tomorrow
LG UHD packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**The following models are made with recycled plastic: Bottom Bracket UT90(75/65/55/50") and UT80(86/75/70").
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
967 x 564 x 57.1
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
8.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
967 x 564 x 57.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
967 x 621 x 216
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1055 x 660 x 142
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
801 x 216
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
8.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
8.9
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
10.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
200 x 200
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Standard Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
