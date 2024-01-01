LG UN72 55 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Screen Size
55
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
60FPS / TM120
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60P, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
Yes (MR)
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
No/Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 10 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
(Required Bluetooth)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
(Required Bluetooth)
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Yes
(Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Ready
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
-
Speech to Text
Ready
-
LG Voice Search
Ready
-
Google Assistant
Ready
-
Amazon Alexa
Ready
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation/AI
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Ready
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
LG ThinQ
Yes
-
LG Smart Speaker (WK7,WK9)
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Ready
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
(Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
ISDB-T
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
[ATSC] Closed Caption
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
HDMI
1 (Rear)/2 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
ARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
(Differ by region)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
(Differ by region)
-
RF In
1 (RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
(Differ by region)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 4W
-
Power Consumption (Max)
Differ by size, region
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
(Differ by region)
-
Energy Standard
Yes
(Differ by region)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-Con
-
Battereis
Yes
L-Con : AAA x 2EA
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
26 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
VESA Wall Mount Model
Refer to Accessory Sheet
