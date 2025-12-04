Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Canister Vacuum in Vintage Wine

VC5417GHT

Canister Vacuum in Vintage Wine

  • wine stand front pet nozzle
  • wine stand right side pet nozzle
  • wine stand side pet nozzle
  • wine stand right back side floor nozzle
  • wine front
  • wine top
  • wine side recovered
  • wine handle detail
  • wine accessory
  • wine floor nozzle front
  • wine floor nozzle side
  • wine back right side open
  • wine back right side
  • wine right side
  • wine back
Key Features

  • Powerful Suction
  • Easy Emptying
  • Hygienic Dust Retention
  • Easy handle Slide Control
  • Telescopic Pipe
  • Three Stage Filter
More
Image of vacuum with blue light indicating suction

Powerful Suction

The LG canister vacuum cleaner gives you powerful suction and efficient pick-up performance.​
Adjust for Comfort1

Adjust for Comfort

The telescopic pipe allows users to adjust the length to their preferred height for easy, comfortable use.​
Image simulating 3 step filtration

3 Step Filtration

The 3 step filtration filter helps trap dust particles to expel cleaner air.​

Cleaning Tools

Efficient dust & dirt pick up performance with various cleaning tools
It shows a Multi Surface Nozzle.

Corner Master

It shows a Upholstery tool.

2-in-1 Tool

It shows a Crevice Tool.

Crevice Tool

Easy Clean Dust Bin

Easy Clean Dust Bin

Simply remove the large capacity dust bin for emptying.
Dust bin can be easily washed for hassle free maintenance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners? 

Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.

What’s the difference between a handstick and bagless Vacuum cleaner?

Our handstick vacuum cleaners possess the features of a cordless, lightweight, and manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner designed for quick clean-ups and ease of use. On the other hand, our bagless vacuum cleaners collect dust and debris in a dirt bin or canister instead of disposable bags. The bagless vacuums tend to be larger in size, but are still an efficient and easy product to use.

What are the benefits of choosing an LG bagless vacuum cleaner over traditional bagged models?

Our LG bagless handstick vacuum cleaners offer several advantages, including cost savings from not having to purchase replacement bags, easy emptying features and reduced environmental impact by eliminating the need for disposable bags. 

Are LG bagless vacuum cleaners easy to empty and clean?

Yes, LG bagless handstick vacuum cleaners are designed with user convenience in mind. They typically feature simple, one-touch mechanisms for emptying the dustbin, as well as washable filters that can be easily cleaned to maintain optimal performance. Additionally, the convenience of an easy emptying dustbin is a significant benefit of owning a bagless vacuum, providing a convenient and reusable option to empty the dust cannister.

Do LG bagless vacuum cleaners offer powerful suction?

Yes, LG bagless vacuum cleaners are engineered to deliver powerful suction and efficient pick-up performance for thorough cleaning on various surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, tiles, and upholstery. 

Are there different models of LG Bagless Vacuum cleaners available?

Of course, we offer a range of Bagless Vacuum cleaner models to suit different cleaning needs and preferences. Some of our models include innovative features such as Kompressor technology and cannister attachments, as well as a wide variety of colour selections. These models also vary in features such as suction power, brush types, filtration systems, and additional accessories that cater to the different needs and lifestyles of our customers.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

  • 2-in-1 Brush

    Yes

  • 3-in-1 Brush

    No

  • Dusting Brush

    No

  • Pet Brush

    No

  • Upholstery Tool

    No

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • Power Cord Length (m)

    6

  • Operating Radius (m)

    6

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084770660

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    400 x 234 x 280

  • Weight (kg)

    4.5

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Main)

    Vintage Wine

NOZZLES (CANISTER/POT)

  • Multi-Surface Nozzle (Carpet & Floor)

    No

  • Bedding Nozzle

    No

  • Carpet Master (Turbine Nozzle)

    No

  • Corner Free Nozzle

    Yes

  • Low Noise Nozzle

    No

  • Mini Turbine Nozzle

    No

  • Parquet Nozzle

    No

  • Steam Moppiing Nozzle

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (Uncompressed)

    1.2

