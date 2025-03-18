Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Key Features

Automatic Dust Kompressor™ Canister Vacuum in Iron Grey

VK8317GHAUQ

Automatic Dust Kompressor™ Canister Vacuum in Iron Grey

Key Features

  • Powerful Suction
  • Easy Emptying
  • Hygienic Dust Retention
  • Easy handle Slide Control
  • Telescopic Pipe
  • Three Stage Filter
More
The Automatic Dust Kompressor™ is marked with double arrows on the bin to illustrate on the purpose of the handling of dust compaction in the bin while vacuuming.

Automatic Dust Kompressor™

The motorised plate compresses the collected dirt and dust allowing you to fit up to 4x more in the dust bin*. With more room in the bin you won't need to empty the bin as often saving you time.

*Based on LG internal test result, the test results were observed by Intertek. The test was conducted with LG corded vacuum cleaner(VK8318NHAUG) and compared to same model turned off Kompressor function.
**Actual compressibility may vary by dirts, dust and operating environment.

The Kompressor™ automatically compresses the dust in the dust bin, illustrating the user emptying the dust easily.

Easy Emptying

Emptying the vacuum has never been easier, once full simply tip the contents into your bin!

Hygienic Dust Retention

Mutli-step filter helps capture up to 99.999% of dust particles as small as 0.5~0.42 microns².
In this figure, the light blue arrow indicates the flow of air entering the vacuum inlet and exiting through six filters. There are two logos(SLG 5 Star, BAF) in the bottom right side of the image.
  • Front View
  • Rear View

*Approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) - Seal of Approval for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite and Cat Allergen for product.
**The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999%('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star).
***Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

This image illustrates the convenience of having on, off, and power levels on the pipe handle of a vacuum cleaner.

Control at your fingertips

Easily control all settings with a slide of your thumb.
This image shows The telescopic pipe is convenient because it is adjustable in length.

Telescopic Pipe

Easily adjust the length of the telescopic pipe to your preferred height for comfortable use.

Cleaning Tools

Efficient dust & dirt pick up performance with various cleaning tools
It shows a Parquet Nozzle

Parquet Nozzle

It shows a Carpet Master Nozzle

Carpet Master Nozzle

It shows a Corner Master

Corner Master

It shows a 2-in-1 Tool

2-in-1 Tool

Crevice Tool

Crevice Tool

Frequently Asked Questions

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners? 

Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.

What’s the difference between a handstick and bagless Vacuum cleaner?

Our handstick vacuum cleaners possess the features of a cordless, lightweight, and manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner designed for quick clean-ups and ease of use. On the other hand, our bagless vacuum cleaners collect dust and debris in a dirt bin or canister instead of disposable bags. The bagless vacuums tend to be larger in size, but are still an efficient and easy product to use.

What are the benefits of choosing an LG bagless vacuum cleaner over traditional bagged models?

Our LG bagless handstick vacuum cleaners offer several advantages, including cost savings from not having to purchase replacement bags, easy emptying features and reduced environmental impact by eliminating the need for disposable bags. 

Are LG bagless vacuum cleaners easy to empty and clean?

Yes, LG bagless handstick vacuum cleaners are designed with user convenience in mind. They typically feature simple, one-touch mechanisms for emptying the dustbin, as well as washable filters that can be easily cleaned to maintain optimal performance. Additionally, the convenience of an easy emptying dustbin is a significant benefit of owning a bagless vacuum, providing a convenient and reusable option to empty the dust cannister.

Do LG bagless vacuum cleaners offer powerful suction?

Yes, LG bagless vacuum cleaners are engineered to deliver powerful suction and efficient pick-up performance for thorough cleaning on various surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, tiles, and upholstery. 

Are there different models of LG Bagless Vacuum cleaners available?

Of course, we offer a range of Bagless Vacuum cleaner models to suit different cleaning needs and preferences. Some of our models include innovative features such as Kompressor technology and cannister attachments, as well as a wide variety of colour selections. These models also vary in features such as suction power, brush types, filtration systems, and additional accessories that cater to the different needs and lifestyles of our customers.

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084770561

FEATURES

  • Automatic Dust Kompressor

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Twin Cyclone

  • Filtration System

    No

  • Carbon Exhaust Filter

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe

    Yes

  • Handle Silde Control

    Yes

  • Active Following Technology

    No

  • Polycarbonate Dust Bin

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Power Mode

    Floor / Carpet / Sofa / Curtain

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (Uncompressed)

    1.2

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • Power Cord Length (m)

    5

  • Operating Radius (m)

    5

NOZZLES (CANISTER/POT)

  • Multi-Surface Nozzle (Carpet & Floor)

    No

  • Carpet Master (Turbine Nozzle)

    Yes

  • Corner Free Nozzle

    Yes

  • Bedding Nozzle

    No

  • Mini Turbine Nozzle

    No

  • Steam Moppiing Nozzle

    No

  • Parquet Nozzle

    Yes

  • Low Noise Nozzle

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

  • Dusting Brush

    Yes

  • Upholstery Tool

    No

  • 2-in-1 Brush

    Yes

  • 3-in-1 Brush

    No

  • Pet Brush

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    450 x 310 x 280

  • Weight (kg)

    6.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Main)

    Iron Grey

