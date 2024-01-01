We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Player with Semi-karaoke support
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
DVD Player
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Language
Yes
-
Quick setup Guide
Yes
-
Power SMPS
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
1
-
Power Consumption
8
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Net
Yes
-
Gross
Yes
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Audio - Stereo
Yes
-
Video DAC
108MHz/14bit
-
Audio DAC
192KHZ/24bit
-
Audio Vocal on/off
N/A
PLAYABLE DISC
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
ACD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD-RW
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
DVD+R(Double)
Yes
-
VCD/SVCD
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
AV FEATURE
-
Video - Last Scene memory
Yes
-
Video - Cinema zoom
Yes
-
Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
GUI
-
Graphic User interface
Yes
-
Language
Eng / Spa / Fre / Ger / Ita / Por / Dut / Pol / Rus / Hun / Cze / Swe / Gre / Tur / Iranian / Arabic
CONVENIENCE
-
Quick loading
Yes
-
Last Condition Memory
Yes
-
Progressive scan
Yes
-
Auto Play
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
Resume
Yes
-
Scan(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan(Rev)
Yes
-
Slow(Fwd)
Yes
-
Slow(Rev)
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Display
Yes
-
Power On/Off
Yes
-
Power LED
Yes
-
Open/Close
Yes
-
Play/Pause
Yes
-
Stop
Yes
-
Scan(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan(Rev)
Yes
-
DVD mode
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Analog Audio Out (Down mixed)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital 5.1 ch Out
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out - Coaxial
Yes
-
Video out - Composite
Yes
-
Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)
Yes
-
Video out - Progressive Scan
Yes
-
Analog Audio out(Component Pair) - L/R
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
RCU - Tool
U3
-
RCU - Brand
LG
-
A/V RCA Cable
Yes
-
Battery(Size "AAA")
Yes
