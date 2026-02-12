About Cookies on This Site

11KG Front Load Washing Machine with AI DD™ and TurboWash 360˚

11KG Front Load Washing Machine with AI DD™ and TurboWash 360˚

FV1411S3P
Front view of Front Load Washer with AI DD™ and TurboWash 360˚, FV1411S3P
Front view of Front Load Washer with AI DD™ and TurboWash 360˚, FV1411S3P
Key Features

  • Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Technology
  • Reduce Allergens with Steam™ Cycles
  • Outstanding Wash with 6 Motion Wash Technology
  • Remotely Start and Monitor Wash Progress with ThinQ®
More
Intelligent Care with 10% More Fabric Protection

Intelligent Care with 10% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.
Get it all done and then some with TurboWash 360™

Get it all done and then some with TurboWash 360™

Be your best self pronto when you can wash your winning outfit in 39 minutes with TurboWash™ 360.

Fast

Fast

TurboWash™

Fast & Clean Wash with TurboWash™

Get your favorite outfit sparkling clean in just 32 minutes with TurboWash™.
Optimal wash for all types of fabric
6MotionDD

Optimal wash for all types of fabric

No load has one type of fabric, which is why you get 6 wash motions ideal for all types of clothes.
Steam™

Steam away 99.9% of allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.9% of allergens are removed with LG Steam™.

Steam away 99.9% of allergens from your fabrics

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

More Durable

More Durable

More Durable

The tempered glass door ensures greater durability.
Visibly bigger and better
Design

Visibly bigger and better

Redesigned with a larger, metal knob that improves control and easier-to-read
display panel.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in local retailers.

Smart Control, Smart Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. Providing long-lasting performance, our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor.

FAQ

Q.

 Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?

A.

LG Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance.

Q.

Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?

A.

Some of LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details. 

Q.

Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?

A.

If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ™ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.

Q.

How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?

A.

We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.

Q.

Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?

A.

Yes, LG dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. LG dryers also utilise sensor technology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.

Q.

Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?

A.

External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump™ Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.

Q.

Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.

Q.

How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.

Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Silver

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • TurboWash 59

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Cotton+

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Weight (kg)

    70.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091966766

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

