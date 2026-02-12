About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve

8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve

T2108NT1G
Front view of 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
Front view of 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G
LG 8kg Top Load Washing Machine with Low Water Pressure Valve, T2108NT1G

Key Features

  • Low Water Pressure Valve
  • Tub Clean
  • Filter
  • Child Lock
More

FAQ

Q.

 Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?

A.

LG Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance.

Q.

Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?

A.

Some of LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details. 

Q.

Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?

A.

If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ™ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.

Q.

How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?

A.

We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.

Q.

Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?

A.

Yes, LG dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. LG dryers also utilise sensor technology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.

Q.

Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?

A.

External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump™ Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.

Q.

Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.

Q.

How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.

Products with neat interior design

Products with neat interior design

Powerful clean in a durable design

With its enduring design, the LG Washer is your laundry room's perfect fit for years.

Designed for a better laundry experience

Shirts under washing, 24-minute quickwash icon

Time-saving

Quick wash in 24 minutes

The product's Tub is being cleaned

Hygiene

Tub care made easy

The door of the product moves smoothly

Durability

Built strong, closes soft

Products with neat interior design

Design

Fits any space

Save time, enjoy life

Finish your laundry in just 24 minutes and save time for what matters.

a shirt that is being washed with a current

*The duration of 24 minutes is displayed on the control panel, and the recommended maximum load for this setting is 2kg.

Simple and hygienic cleaning

Keeps the tub hygienically clean by soaking, washing, rinsing, and spinning from the inside out.

The product's Tub is being cleaned

Scratch-resistant, soft-closing door

The tempered glass door resists scratches, while the soft closing feature prevents the lid from slamming.

Set your own laundry schedule

You can schedule your laundry's end time up to 24 hours in advance, ensuring it's completed when needed.

It shows that the product can be delayed for up to 24 hours

Wash cycle picks up where you left off

If the power goes out, the current cycle is saved and will automatically resume when the power is restored.

It shows auto-restart with products and icons that go well with the interior

Safety lock for cycle settings

With the Child Lock function, the control panel is locked to prevent children from changing the cycle settings.

Even if a child touches a product, the child lock function prevents it

Finely built, thoughtfully designed

  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image

Designed to fit with your lifestyle

Products with neat interior design

Enhance any space with a versatile and modern laundry room design.

Products with neat interior design
Enhance any space with a versatile and modern laundry room design.
Products with neat interior design
Products with neat interior design

FAQ

Q.

What cycle do I wash clothes on?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. However, with a smart LG Washing Machine, you can simply load in your washing and let your appliance do the hard work. AI technology built into LG Washing Machines is clever enough to analyse your laundry and automatically select the most appropriate cycle based on the quantity and characteristics of your clothing.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst).

Q.

Will I need to clean the machine often?

A.

It is recommended that all LG washing machines are cleaned regularly, by running a tub clean cycle with cleaning product. However, LG top load washing machines make cleaning significantly easier with the lint filter. The lint filter is placed inside the top load machine and helps to keep your laundry and drum clean by catching the dust and dirt that come off your clothes during a wash. Refer to the Owner's Manual for instructions on how to best clean the tub of your LG washing machine.

FAQ

Q.

 Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?

A.

LG Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance.

Q.

Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?

A.

Some of LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details. 

Q.

Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?

A.

If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ™ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.

Q.

How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?

A.

We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.

Q.

Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?

A.

Yes, LG dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. LG dryers also utilise sensor technology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.

Q.

Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?

A.

External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump™ Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.

Q.

Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.

Q.

How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?

A.

LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.

Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    520 x 900 x 530

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Free Silver

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

PROGRAMS

  • Stain Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

  • Allergy Care

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

  • Smart Motion

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    No

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1180

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    520 x 900 x 530

  • Weight (kg)

    30.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    No

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    2 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Dry

    Yes

  • Spin

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    No

  • Water Level

    8 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Process On/Off

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084629029

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

What people are saying

Our picks for you