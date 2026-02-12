We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21KG Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive Inverter
*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek with 5.5 kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Power Motion
TurboDrum™
Jet Spray
An Optimal Way to Wash
*Compared T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP.
*Each lint filters for T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP were compared.
*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1040 x 670
FEATURES - ezDispense
No
FEATURES - Steam
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Platinum Black
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
PROGRAMS
Allergy Care (washer)
No
Stain Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
Baby Wear
No
Color Care
No
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Drain + Spin
No
Duvet
Yes
Eco Save
No
Extra Clean
No
Normal
Yes
Pre Wash+Normal
No
Quick Wash
Yes
Rinse + Spin
No
School Care
No
Small Load
No
Smart Rinse
No
Sportswear
No
Strong Wave
No
Towels
No
Tub Clean
Yes
Wool
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Type
Top Load Washer
AI DD
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Add Item
No
ezDispense
No
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
No
LoadSense
No
Steam
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
No
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
JetSpray
Yes
Lint Filter
Yes
Punch + 3
No
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Side Water Fall
Yes
Smart Inverter Motor
No
Smart Motion
No
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Stainless Lint Filter
No
TurboDrum
Yes
TurboWash 3D
No
Water Level
Auto/Manual
WaveForce
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1333
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1040 x 670
Weight (kg)
45.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Air Dry
No
Aqua Reserve
No
Deep Fill
No
Extra Rinse
No
Hot Wash
No
Add Item
No
Child Lock
Yes
Cold Wash
No
Soak
Yes
Spin Only
No
Stain Care
No
Pre Wash
No
Remote Start
Yes
Strong Wave
Yes
Rinse
5 Times
Rinse + Spin
No
Time Delay
No
Tub Dry
Yes
Spin
5 Levels
Steam
No
Water Level
10 Levels
Temp.
No
Tub Clean
Yes
Water Plus
No
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806091954763
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
What people are saying
FAQ
Should I clean the lint filter in my LG dryer?
LG Dryers contain double layer lint filters to help capture lint from drying clothes. Regularly clean the lint filter after each use to maintain optimal performance.
Can I stack my LG dryer on top of my LG washing machine?
Some of LG dryer models are designed to be stackable with compatible LG washing machines, helping to save space in your laundry area. The stacking bracket is an accessory we offer, allowing you to securely stack a compatible LG dryer on top of your 550mm or 600mm depth LG front load washing machine. Please refer to the specifications/product pages for compatability details.
Will an LG dryer link to an LG washer?
If you own a compatible LG washer and dryer you will be able to utilise our smart pairing system, through the ThinQ™ app using a compatible iOS or Andriod device. Smart pairing automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer to maximise user convenience.
How can I troubleshoot common issues with my LG dryer?
We provide troubleshooting guides in the user manual to help you diagnose and resolve common problems with your dryer. Additionally, you can contact our LG customer support for assistance or schedule a service appointment if needed.
Can I adjust the drying temperature and cycle settings on my LG dryer?
Yes, LG dryers offer customizable drying options, allowing you to adjust the temperature and cycle settings according to the fabric type and desired dryness level. LG dryers also utilise sensor technology to automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.
Do I need to externally vent my LG dryer?
External venting is not required as LG's Heat Pump™ Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry space, making installation a more convienient process.
Can I dry large items like blankets and comforters in my LG dryer?
LG dryers are equipped with spacious drums, however, the ability to dry large items like blanket and comforters in a dn LG dryer will depend on the capacity of dryer, the size of the item and the items care label. Please always refer to an items care label for instructions on whether the item is suitable to dry in a dryer.
How energy-efficient is my LG dryer?
LG dryers are designed with energy-saving features such as sensor drying technology and eco-friendly cycles to help reduce energy consumption while still providing optimal drying performance. Our dryers also offer Eco hybrid technology. This technology provides the option to either select a dryer setting that uses less energy or a setting that reduces drying time, allowing the user to control an element of energy saving depending on each individual's requirements and preferences. To find the energy star rating of your dryer, please see the product's spec sheet.
Our picks for you
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.