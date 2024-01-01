We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with Allergy Care
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
Energy Saving & Durability
-
The LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer uses two cylinders while other heat pump dryers use one cylinder.
-
A Dry that Gives You Total Confidence
Save with the A+++ energy-efficient DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer, backed by a 10-year warranty.
*At a range of energy efficiency classes from A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.
Kill 99.9% Bacteria with LG Tumble Dryer
Be worry-free knowing that Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of bacteria and live dust mites that can cause allergies.
*Tested under the supervision of TUV SUD, LG clothes dryer reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Allergy Care cycle.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Quick Dry when You are Busy
Have the option of saving time with a faster dry or saving energy with Eco Hybrid™ technology.
*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)
Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them
Keep your favorite clothes from shrinking or getting damaged with lower temperature drying.
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
LG ThinQ™
Smart Control, Smart Life
Control from Anywhere
Use LG ThinQ™app on your smartphone to start a dry cycle or get notifications when your laundry is done from anywhere.
Pairing for More Intelligence
With LG ThinQ™, a dryer automatically sets the proper dry cycle by receiving data from the LG washer via Wi-Fi.
Control from Anywhere
With various drying cycles, you can properly dry your clothes and look great then ready to go.
Be Sleek, Easy and Customizable to Fit Your Needs
Key Specs
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
AI Dry
No
-
Bulky Item
No
-
Cool Air
No
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
No
-
Jeans
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Quick Dry
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Steam Hygiene
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
LoadSense
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
TrueSteam
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
-
Weight (kg)
56.0
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1115
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Dry Level
3 Levels
-
Favourite
No
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Time Dry
No
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Steam
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084747525
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
