We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8/5KG Front Load Combo Washer Dryer with AIDD
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass Door
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
5
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
TurboWash 59
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
319 hours
-
Display Type
Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Combo
-
AI DD
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
Weight (kg)
63
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
Yes
-
Spin
400, 800, 1000, 1200, No Spin
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
95c. / 60c. / 40c. / 30c. / 20c. / Cold
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.