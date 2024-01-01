Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8KG Front Load Washing Machine with AIDD™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

8KG Front Load Washing Machine with AIDD™

FV1208S5W

8KG Front Load Washing Machine with AIDD™

(0)
front view
There is a washing machine in front of the opaque image of a father and daughter smiling. Clothes are being washed in the washing machine.
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD offers optimized wash to protect your laundry by sensing fabric softness automatically.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
**AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in the Same Space
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!
Stainless Lifter

Stainless Lifter

Lifters in the drum prevent clothes from tangling together inside the drum during washing cycles. A lifter made of stainless is more durable and more hygienic than plastic materials.

*Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.
Print

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton+

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    1-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    No

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    No

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Weight (kg)

    56.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    535

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1015

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091966698

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

