Top Load Washing Machine

T2165VSPW1

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

What is Inverter?

Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.

Alt text

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at the optimum level in accordance with the required power.

Alt text

*VDE tested in Apr.2017 with LG T2515VSAL and LG WF-T1480TD, using normal program with 6.5kg load.

TurboDrum™3

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits.

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

Smart Inverter Motor minimizes noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

Durability with Smart Inverter Motor

Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special BMC* molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Alt text

*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 6.5kg load, on washing noise level.
**One  (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
***Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

 

*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    6.5

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 850 x 540

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Blue White

  • Door Type

    Lead Cover ( Diamond Glass )

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    6.5

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    318 hours

FEATURES

  • Type

    Top Load

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold

  • Water Level

    1 6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 850 x 540

  • Weight (kg)

    30

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Rinse

    3 Times

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    Low / Medium / High

  • Wash

    3 /6 /10 /15 /18 /25 mins

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

