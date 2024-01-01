We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15kg TurboShot, Smart Diagnosis, Full Stainless Tub, Jet Spray, Soft Closing Door & Door Lid Lock, Auto-lint Clean System, Embossing Drum
All Spec
COMMON SPECS
-
Washing Machine Type
Top Load Washing Machine
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
8kg
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Embossing Drum
Yes
-
Full Stainless Tub
Yes
-
Auto-lint Clean System
Yes
-
Jet Spray
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door & Door Lid Lock
Yes
DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM
-
Net
632 x 1020 x 670 mm
