Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
18KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

18KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator

P1800RTW

18KG Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator

(0)
Front view

Roller Jet Pulsator

Roller Jet Pulsator

The roller rub and scrub clothes with added friction to remove dust and mites, delivering a cleaner more sanitized wash.

Wind Jet Dry

Wind Jet Dry

This LG technology reduces residual moisture so that clothes come out of the machine ready to iron and wear. The spin cycle introduces circulating air into the tub, which removes water, dries out the washing tub, and keeps it free of mold.

3 Wash Program: Gentle, Normal, Strong

3 Wash Program: Gentle, Normal, Strong

Customize your wash: three wash programs let you choose the right cycle and care for every type for fabric.
Rat Away Technology

Rat Away Technology

LG's latest range of semi-automatic wash machines are equipped with Rat Away, a 3mm-thick plastic cover containing a rat-repellent chemical that protects your appliance from rodents and enhances durability and performance.

*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.

Print

Key Specs

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    980 x 1035 x 540

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Main Color

    Middle Black

CAPACITY

  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Wash Capacity(kg)

    18

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Strong

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Wheel

    No

  • Anti Vibration Rubber

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    No

  • Collar Scrubber

    No

  • Rat Away feature

    Yes

  • Roller Jet Pulsator

    Yes

  • Rust Free Plastic Base

    Yes

  • Spin Window

    Yes

  • Unidirectional Wheel

    No

  • Wash Window

    Yes

  • Wind Jet Dry

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    980 x 1035 x 540

  • Weight (kg)

    34.5

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drain Selector

    Yes

  • Soak Timer (min)

    20

  • Spin Timer (min)

    5

  • Wash Timer (min)

    15

Our picks for you