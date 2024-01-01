We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Twin Tub Washing Machine with Roller Jet
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Washing Machine
-
Detail W/M Type
Twin Tub
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
9kg
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Color
White
-
Voltage[V]
220
-
Frequency(Hz)
60
-
Water control level
3
-
Pulsator
Roller Jet
-
Lint filter
Lint Filter 1 pc.
-
Water selector
Yes
-
Rat proof
Yes
PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Normal
Yes
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Gentle.
Yes
DIMENSION(WXDXH)
-
Dimension
880x1020x530mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
30kg
