a black basic image

AI DD™

Intelligent Care
chroni materiał o 18% lepiej

Funkcja AI DD™ na podstawie zbiorów danych na temat prania zapewnia optymalne ruchy piorące.

* Sprawdzone przez Intertek w marcu 2019 r. Cykl prania 2 kg bawełnianej bielizny w porównaniu ze zwykłym cyklem prania bawełny (F4V9RWP2W vs FC1450S2W). Wynik może się różnić w zależności od rodzaju ubrań i otoczenia.
* Funkcja AI DD jest dostępna w trzech programach (Bawełna, Mieszany, Easy Care)

a black basic image

Czym jest AI DD™?

Funkcja AI DD™ wykrywa nie tylko ciężar wsadu, ale również
miękkość materiału i dobiera dla niego optymalne ruchy piorące.

Zobacz pralki LG, które dbają o to,
by Twoje ubrania były z Tobą na dłużej