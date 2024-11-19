Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Alert Sportowy1

Alert Sportowy

Włącz Alert Sportowy w telewizorze LG, a otrzymasz

powiadomienia o każdym meczu!

Odkryj sportowe funkcje telewizorów LG

Telewizory LG są stworzone dla kibiców sportowych. Dzięki dostępnej w nich funkcji Alert Sportowy możesz ustawić powiadomienie o początku i końcu meczu, a także być na bieżąco z wynikiem, nawet gdy oglądasz coś innego. Funkcję Alert Sportowy ma każdy telewizor LG od rocznika 2020.

Jak ustawić Alert Sportowy w 4 krokach?

Ustaw Alert Sportowy w swoim telewizorze LG, żeby nigdy nie przeoczyć gola, nawet podczas oglądania filmu czy serialu.

1. Alert Sportowy

Na Ekranie Domowym wybierz „Alert Sportowy”. Twój telewizor ma tę funkcję. (Alert Sportowy obsługują wszystkie telewizory od roku 2020 lub nowsze).

2. Twoje zespoły

Znajdź dyscyplinę sportową/wydarzenie, a następnie dodaj zespoły, którym kibicujesz. W trakcie oglądania innego programu dostaniesz powiadomienie o początku i końcu rozgrywki.

3. Twoje mecze

Możesz wybrać interesujący cię mecz.

4. Dodaj powiadomienie o bieżącym wyniku

Żeby dostawać powiadomienia o zmianie wyniku, wybierz dodaną przez siebie drużynę i przejdź do edycji alertów. Tam ustaw „Alarm o bieżącym wyniku”.