a black basic image

LG DoorCooling+™

Lodówki LG z technologią DoorCooling+™ - nawet 32%* szybsze i równomierne chłodzenie. Twoje warzywa i owoce zachowują świeżość na dłużej.

*Na podstawie wyników testu UL z wykorzystaniem wewnętrznej metody testowej LG polegającej na porównaniu czasu potrzebnego do obniżenia temperatury w koszu na górnych drzwiach z 24,8℃ do 8℃; testowane modele LGE: Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) oraz DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).

Dłużej zachowaj świeżość jedzenia3

LinearCooling™

Dłużej zachowaj świeżość jedzenia

Inwerterowa sprężarka liniowa LG pomaga dłużej utrzymać świeży wygląd i smak produktów, obniżając wahania temperatury.

ZOBACZ ŚWIEŻOŚĆ

POCZUJ ŚWIEŻOŚĆ

POSMAKUJ ŚWIEŻOŚĆ

24 godziny równomiernego chłodzenia1

24 godziny równomiernego chłodzenia

Precyzyjna kontrola temperatury.

*Na podstawie wyników testu UL z wykorzystaniem wewnętrznej metody testowej LG polegającej na pomiarze średnich szczytowych wartości temperatury w komorze ze świeżą żywnością; testowane modele LGE: lodówka z zamrażarką na dole GBB72NSDFN (±0,5℃), lodówka typu French Door GF-L570PL (±0,5℃), lodówka typu Side by Side J811NS35 (±0,5℃), lodówka z zamrażarką na górze B607S (±0,5℃) oraz lodówka z zamrażarką na górze B606S (±1,0℃). *Bez załadunku i przy normalnym ustawieniu temperatury. Wyniki mogą być inne w warunkach rzeczywistego użytkowania.

Do 32%* szybsze i równomierne chłodzenie w każdym miejscu1

DoorCooling+™

Do 32%* szybsze i równomierne chłodzenie w każdym miejscu

Otwory wentylacyjne z przodu lodówki pomagają utrzymać odpowiednią temperaturę do zapewnienia świeżości żywności.

*Na podstawie wyników testu UL z wykorzystaniem wewnętrznej metody testowej LG polegającej na porównaniu czasu potrzebnego do obniżenia temperatury w koszu na górnych drzwiach z 24,8℃ do 8℃; testowane modele LGE: Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) oraz DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).

Zobacz lodówki LG, które dbają o to,by przechowywane produkty były świeże dłużej