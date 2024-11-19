Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Electronics Polska nagrodzone Gwiazdą Jakości Obsługi 2022

Gwiazda Jakości Obsługi 20221

Gwiazda Jakości Obsługi 2022

Na tegorocznej XV edycji Polskiego Programu Jakości Obsługi zostaliśmy docenieni przez naszych klientów
w kategorii AGD i RTV.
Dziękujemy za zaufanie!

Gwiazda Jakości Obsługi

Wyróżnienie Gwiazdy Jakości Obsługi przyznawane jest przez konsumentów za najlepszą jakość obsługi. Laureaci wyłaniani są dzięki największemu w Polsce badaniu satysfakcji konsumentów a nagroda przyznawana jest najprzyjaźniejszym firmom w Polsce. Zwieńczeniem każdej edycji Polskiego Programu Jakość Obsługi jest uroczysta gala, która odbywa się w Business Centre Club w Warszawie.

 

Zespół złożony ze specjalistów Programu oraz badaczy SecretClient® podsumował wyniki ogólnopolskiego badania satysfakcji klientów, którzy dzięki platformie jakoscobslugi.pl oceniają rocznie kilka tysięcy firm. Jak co roku, to właśnie głosy konsumentów zdecydowały o przyznaniu Gwiazd Jakości Obsługi firmom, które ich zdaniem wyróżniły się na tle konkurencji i spełniły najwyższe standardy obsługi. Dodatkowo, ocenie podlega także pięć wybranych obszarów obsługi, a w tym m.in. terminowość i czas obsługi, fachowość personelu, dostępność asortymentu i jego cena. Uczestnicy badania proszeni są także o określenie stopnia rekomendacji danej firmy, swoim znajomym i rodzinie.

 