Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

a black basic image

Odbierz kupon
na pierwsze zakupy!

Zarejestruj się w sklepie LG.com
i odbierz powitalny kupon na swoje pierwsze zakupy!

Kupon powitalny 3% na wszystko!
Ale to nie wszystko!

Kupon Powitalny to specjalna zniżka na Twój pierwszy zakup w sklepie LG.com:
1) otrzyma go każdy, kto teraz zarejestruje się na stronie! a rejestracja jest szybka i prosta
2) Kupon jest ważny przez 30 dni od daty rejestracji.
3) Kupon jest jednorazowy, na jedną transakcję.
4) rabat jest naliczany na wszystkie produkty w koszyku, na całą wartość transakcji.
5) Kupon Powitalny łączy się z innymi dostępnymi kuponami rabatowymi
6) Kupon Powitalny łączy się z wszystkimi aktualnymi promocjami (np. gratisowe produkty, zwrot na konto itp.)

Jak skorzystać z Kuponu Powitalnego
w sklepie LG.com/pl

1) Załóż konto na stronie LG.com/pl lub zarejestruj się w prawym górnym rogu strony internetowej.
2) Będąc zalogowanym, dodaj wybrane produkty do koszyka.
3) W koszyku rozwiń listę dostępnych kuponów i wybierz swój Kupon Powitalny - jeżeli w koszyku jest produkt objęty dodatkowym kuponem promocyjnym, możesz skorzystać z kilku kuponów jednocześnie - promocje łączą się.
4) Przejdź dalej, opłać zamówienie, wybierz adres dostawy i czekaj na kuriera!

INSTRUKCJA KORZYSTANIA Z KUPONÓW DOSTĘPNE KUPONY

Najczęściej zadawane pytania (Q&A)

Q.

Ile razy mogę wykorzystać Kupon Powitalny?

A.

Kupon Powitalny można wykorzystać tylko jeden raz, tylko do jednej transakcji.

Q.

Jak długo działa Kupon Powitalny?

A.

Kupon Powitalny działa i jest aktywny w Twoim koszyku przez 30 dni od daty rejestracji na stronie LG

Q.

Czy mogę kupić więcej produktów z kuponem?

A.

Tak, Kupon Powitalny obejmuje wszystkie produkty znajdujące się w koszyku.

Q.

Czy zawsze warto korzystać z Kuponu Powitalnego?

A.

Tak, zawsze, Kupon Powitalny łączy się z innymi kuponami na stronie LG.com oraz promocjami organizowanymi przez LG Electronics Polska.

Q.

Czy mogę przekaząc kod Kuponu Powitalnego innej osobie?

A.

Nie można, gdyż Kupon Powitalny jest ściśle przypisany do konkretnej osoby i konta w Sklepie LG. Ale nic prostszego - wystarczy zachęcić tę osobę, aby założyła własne konto w LG.

Q.

Co zrobić, jeżeli na wybrany produkt jest więcej kuponów?

A.

Wystarczy rozwinąć listę dostępnych kuponów i wybrać po kolei i aktywować kazdy, który się pojawi. Kupony łączą się z kuponem powitalnym

Q.

Czy dostanę Kupon Powitalny, jeżeli już byłem wcześniej zarejestrowany?

A.

Kupon Powitalny obejmuje wszystkich nowych Klientów od końca lipca 2021 roku. Jeżeli zarejestrowałeś się na stronie LG wcześniej, kupon powitalny nie pojawi się w koszyku.

Q.

Co zrobić, jeżeli Kupon Powitalny nie pojawi się w koszyku?

A.

Brak kuponu powitalnego w koszyku może oznaczać: 1) nie jesteś w ogóle zalogowany do Sklepu, co jest podstawowym warunkiem 2) jesteś zalogowany, ale minęło już 30 dni od daty zarejestrowania się 3) jesteś zalogowany, ale nie zakwalifkowałeś się na Kupon Powitalny, ponieważ Twoje konto zostało stworzone przed 23 lipca 2021 roku.