a black basic image

Pielęgnacjaubrań parą

Poznaj zalety szaf parowych LG Styler
i dowiedz się, jak dbają o Twoje ubrania.

Total Clothing Care Solution

Total Clothing Care Solution

Zadbaj o zdrowie i popraw jakość swojego życia

Pożegnaj alergeny

Dezynfekcja i likwidacja

przykrych zapachów

Wygoda i funkcjonalność

TECHNOLOGIA I ZDROWIE LG STYLER W PRAKTYCE

Zdrowie przede wszystkim

Głęboko penetrująca technologia LG Styler TrueSteam™ wykorzystuje czystą wodę, a ruchomy wieszak pomaga pozbyć się alergenów, przykrych zapachów i zagnieceń z ubrań. System suszenia niskotemperaturowego szybciej suszy ubrania niż powietrze, zapobiegając powstawaniu zagnieceń i uszkodzeń powodowanych przez ciepło.

Dezynfekcja

Efektywne usuwanie alergenów

Zdrowy sposób na pielęgnację ubrań! Technologia TrueSteam™ likwiduje 99,9% alergenów i bakterii. ‎‎Łatwa dezynfekcja materiałów i rzeczy, które są trudne lub niemożliwe do uprania. TrueSteam™ składa się w 100% z wody, nie zawiera żadnych chemicznych dodatków.

Odświeżanie

Pielęgnacja ubrań parą

Pielęgnuj garnitury, sukienki, swetry i inne rzeczy za pomocą jednego przycisku, aby zawsze wyglądać doskonale w swoich ubraniach. Pozbądź się przykrych zapachów, aby Twoje ubrania były zawsze świeże!

LG Styler w praktyce

Zobacz, jak szafa parowa radzi sobie w życiu codziennym

LG Styler w restauracji Flaming Bistro – odświeżanie, suszenie i dezynfekcja ubrań

Flaming Bistro – nowoczesne, francuskie bistro wyróżniające się wyjątkowym podejściem do detalu. Wyszukany wystrój, sezonowe menu, potrawy wykonane z najwyższej jakości produktów. Zobacz, jak szafa parowa LG Styler pomaga zadbać o ubrania gości oraz obsługi, odświeżyć je, zdezynfekować oraz usunąć z nich zapachy.

ZOBACZ FILM

LG Styler na Farmie Bii – odświeżaniei dezynfekcja ubrań

Farma Bii – butikowy pensjonat i szkoła gotowania. Wyjątkowa przestrzeń, wyszukane potrawy z najwyższej jakości składników oraz bliskość natury. Zobacz, jak szafa parowa LG Styler sprawdza się w tym pięknym miejscu.

ZOBACZ FILM

LG Styler w salonie Florentine.Tkaniny i krawiectwo

Florentine. Tkaniny i krawiectwo – wyjątkowe miejsce, w którym najwyższej jakości tkaniny łączą się ze sztuką krawiecką. Szlachetne materiały, unikatowe projekty, indywidualne podejście do klienta. Zobacz, jak szafa parowa LG Styler pomaga zadbać o ubrania wykonane z delikatnych,

ZOBACZ FILM

Promocja

Sprawdź aktualne promocjena szafę parową LG Styler

oraz na inne produkty AGD od LG.

Life's Good!

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY