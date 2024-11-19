Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Suszarka LG | biała | 9 kg | ThinQ | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza | RC90V9AV2N
  Dodatkowy rabat 2% dla zalogowanych klientów

Suszarka LG | biała | 9 kg | ThinQ | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza | RC90V9AV2N

RC90V9AV2N

Suszarka LG | biała | 9 kg | ThinQ | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza | RC90V9AV2N

Zadbaj o to
co nosisz

Czy masz ubrania, które są częścią Twojej historii?
Dowiedz się jak o nie zadbać, by były z Tobą jak najdłużej.
A+++

Inverter Technology

Auto_Cleaning

Sensor_Dryer

Smart ThinQ

Seal of Approval

Dual Inverter

Suszarka DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Stała wysoka wydajność i skuteczna pielęgnacja

Postaw na nowy standard oszczędzania energii, wygody i zdrowego suszenia﻿.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Oszczędność energii dla spokoju ducha

Suszarka DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ to efektywne urządzenie wysokiej jakości.

Efektywność energetyczna A -10%*

*Skala od A+++ do D. Zgodnie z normą IEC, cykl bawełny z trybem oszczędzania energii.

Podwójna 10-letnia gwarancja

10 lat gwarancji na PODWÓJNĄ sprężarkę inwerterową i 10 lat gwarancji na inwerterowy silnik.
Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza

Automatyczne czyszczenie i niezawodność

Doskonała skuteczność suszenia dzięki skraplaczowi z funkcją automatycznego czyszczenia.
Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza

Wygodny do czyszczenia skraplacz

Samoczynnie czyszczący się skraplacz ułatwia obsługę urządzenia i uwalnia Cię od tego obowiązku.

*Czystość skraplacza może się różnić w zależności od środowiska pracy.
*Częstotliwość „automatycznego czyszczenia skraplacza” może się różnić w zależności od rozmiaru i poziomu wilgotności prania.

Delikatne pranie

Mniej alergenów, więcej zdrowia

Allergy Care

Usuwanie 99,9%

Cykl Allergy Care usuwa 99,9% żywych roztoczy kurzu domowego, które mogą powodować alergie i problemy z układem oddechowym. Popraw swoją jakość życia.

*Cykl Allergy Care zmniejsza o 99,9% ilość żywych roztoczy kurzu domowego.

Aprobata BAF

Posiada aprobatę BAF (British Allergy Foundation) i eliminuje alergeny mogące powodować choroby układu oddechowego i skóry.

Podwójny filtr

Zachowaj czystość ubrań

Podwójny filtr wspomaga suszenie, eliminując kłaczki.

Ochrona tkanin

Niech Twoje ubrania będą jak nowe

Niskotemperaturowa technologia pompy ciepła zmniejsza ilość zagnieceń i pielęgnuje delikatne tkaniny.
Czujnik suszenia

Doskonała sprawność suszenia

Czujniki automatycznie wykrywają poziom wilgotności i temperaturę, aby dobrać optymalny czas suszenia. Chronią w ten sposób odzież przed nadmierną temperaturą.

Możliwość kupienia pralki i suszarki LG

Idealna synchronizacja dzięki ThinQ™

Teraz Twoja suszarka jest jeszcze inteligentniejsza. Dzięki połączeniu Wi-Fi możesz wybierać cykle i pobierać nowe programy oraz korzystać z innych interaktywnych innowacji.

Inteligentne parowanie

Suszarka może odbierać informacje na temat cyklu od pralki LG (przez Wi-Fi), aby automatycznie ustawić cykl suszenia najbardziej odpowiedni dla Twoich ubrań.

Pobieranie cykli

Można pobrać nowe programy prania, takie jak dla ubrań sportowych, do odświeżenia koca, dla bielizny czy ograniczający zagniecenia.

Zdalne sterowanie

Steruj urządzeniem i monitoruj cykl w każdym miejscu i o każdej porze. Możesz też kontrolować zużycie energii.

Smart Diagnosis™

Funkcja Smart Diagnosis™ szybko rozwiązuje większość drobnych problemów, zanim przerodzą się w coś poważnego.

TWIN Care

Odkryj funkcję LG Twin Care pralki i suszarki, która pozwoli Ci oszczędzić czas i miejsce.
Odwracane drzwi

Wygodne otwieranie drzwi

Drzwi można zamontować zarówno lewo-, jak i prawostronnie, w zależności od potrzeby.
Szkło hartowane

Jeszcze trwalsze i bardziej eleganckie

Szkło hartowane o zwiększonej trwałości nadaje elegancki wygląd.

*Zdjęcia/zrzuty ekranu są symulowane i/lub wzbogacone o dodatkowe elementy graficzne. Niektóre prezentowane funkcje są dostępne tylko w wybranych modelach. Pełna lista funkcji dostępnych w poszczególnym modelu, została zamieszczona w specyfikacji.

Podsumowanie

Wymiary

RC90V9AV2N
Wymiary
600 x 850 x 660 mm
Pojemność
9 kg
TECHNOLOGIA
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
FUNKCJE DODATKOWE
Samoczyszczący się skraplacz

Kluczowe parametry

  • Maks. pojemność suszenia (kg)

    9 kg

  • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    600x850x660

  • Klasa efektywności energetycznej (suszenie)

    A+++

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    TAK

  • Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza

    TAK

  • Przekręcane drzwiczki

    TAK

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    TAK

Wszystkie specyfikacje

MATERIAŁ I WYKOŃCZENIE

  • Typ drzwi

    chromowana obwódka, ciemna szyba

POJEMNOŚĆ

  • Maks. pojemność suszenia (kg)

    9 kg

PROGRAMY

  • Syntetyczne 20

    TAK

  • Allergy Care (suszarka)

    TAK

  • Odświeżanie pościeli

    TAK

  • Bawełna

    TAK

  • Delikatne

    TAK

  • Mieszane

    TAK

  • Szybki 30

    TAK

  • Odzież sportowa

    TAK

  • Ręczniki

    TAK

  • Wełna

    TAK

CECHY

  • Typ

    Kondensacyjna

  • Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza

    TAK

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    TAK

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    TAK

  • Silnik inwerterowy

    TAK

  • Przekręcane drzwiczki

    TAK

WYMIARY I WAGA

  • Wymiary opakowania (szer. x wys. x gł. mm)

    660x920x702

  • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    600x850x660

  • Waga (kg)

    54

  • Waga z opakowaniem (kg)

    62

  • Głębokość produktu z drzwiami otwartymi pod kątem 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1135

ENERGIA

  • Klasa efektywności energetycznej (suszenie)

    A+++

ULOTKA PRODUKTU (SUSZARKA)

  • Klasa efektywności kondensacji

    A

  • Roczne zużycie energii (kWh)

    194 kWh/rok

  • Poziom hałasu (poziom mocy dźwięku) (dBA)

    62 dBA

DODATKOWE OPCJE

  • Redukcja zagnieceń

    TAK

  • Ochrona skraplacza

    TAK

  • Wi-Fi

    TAK

  • Sygnał wł./wył.

    TAK

  • Zdalne włączanie

    TAK

KOD EAN

  • Kod EAN

    8806091791290

INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    TAK

OPCJE / AKCESORIA

  • Komplet węża spustowego

    TAK

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

