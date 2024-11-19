Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Apple TV Plus promocja

Otrzymaj 3 miesiące
bezpłatnego dostępu
do Apple TV+

Po prostu otwórz aplikację Apple TV+ na telewizorze LG,
aby skorzystać z promocji.

Jak skorzystać z Apple TV+

Jak skorzystać z Apple TV+

Wystarczy po prostu otworzyć aplikację Apple TV+ na telewizorze LG i postępować zgodnie z instrukcjami.

Oglądaj nagradzane filmy, seriale i produkcje z gwiazdorską obsadą

Oglądaj nagradzane filmy, serialei produkcje z gwiazdorską obsadą

Poczuj Apple TV+ w Dolby

Poczuj Apple TV+ w Dolby

Zobacz produkcje Apple Originals wzmocnione systemem Dolby Vision i Dolby Atmos.

Warunki:

 

Oferta kończy się 17.11.2024. Oferta dostępna dla telewizorów LG z lat 2018-2024, 4K, 8K, Smart TV, StanbyME i StanbyME GO w aplikacji Apple TV. Oferta ważna wyłącznie dla nowych i powracających subskrybentów Apple TV+ w danym regionie. Limit dotyczy jednej oferty na telewizor i jedno Apple ID. Plan odnawia się automatycznie po cenie obowiązującej w danym regionie do momentu anulowania. Wymaga konta Apple ID z zarejestrowaną metodą płatności. Płatność zostanie naliczona przy użyciu zarejestrowanej metody płatności i może zostać anulowana w dowolnym momencie co najmniej dzień przed datą odnowienia w ustawieniach konta usługi. Obowiązują warunki i polityka prywatności Apple; zobacz obowiązujące warunki na stronie https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/us/terms.html. Minimalny wiek wymagany w danym kraju oraz w kraju zgodnym z witryną sklepu, w którym realizowana jest oferta. Wymagane kompatybilne produkty i usługi. Nie można łączyć z innymi ofertami zapewniającymi dostęp do tej samej usługi. Apple TV+ jest znakiem usługowym Apple Inc.