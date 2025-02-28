We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Gigantyczne wrażenia tylko za złotówkę
Gdy kupisz jeden z wielkoformatowych telewizorów QNED, za symboliczną złotówkę dobierzesz drugi telewizor: LG AI QNED 50" lub LG NanoCell 43” (w zależności od wybranego modelu). Nie tylko zyskasz luksusowe warunki oglądania na QNED, ale także mniejszy telewizor ekstra.