lgepl-kdr-2022-1600x600

Duża rodzina procentuje!

09/01 - 31/12/2023

Odbierz 10% zwrotu na konto z Kartą Dużej Rodziny.

UWAGA! ZMIANA TERMINU ZAKOŃCZENIA!
Promocja zostanie zakończona w dniu 6/10/2023.

ZAKOŃCZENIE PROMOCJI 6/10/2023 o godz. 23:59

Promocja z Kartą Dużej Rodziny i rejestracja produktów w celu odebrania nagrody zostanie zakończona w dniu 6/10/2023 o godz. 23:59 ze względu na wyczerpanie puli nagród. Po tym terminie nie będzie już możliwości skorzystania z promocji, ani zarejestrowania produktu, nawet, jeżeli jego zakup nastąpił w regulaminowym czasie trwania promocji. Wszystkie rejestracje produktów muszą być dokonane w nieprzekraczalnym terminie 6/10/2023 do godz. 23:59.

Jak odebrać zwrotw trzech prostych krokach?

1) Kup wybrany produkt AGD LG
2) Zarejestruj swój zakup na StrefaLG.pl
3) Odbierz zwrot na konto: 10% wartości* kupionego produktu AGD LG.

* 10% zwrotu od ceny brutto widocznej na dowodzie zakupu wybranych urządzeń AGD LG objętych promocją. Zwrot nie obejmuje usług dodatkowych ujętych na dowodzie zakupu takich jak wniesienie, transport, czy instalacja urządzenia.
Promocja nie łączy się z innymi promocjami na produkty AGD LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o.
Zwrot kwoty nie wymaga zgłoszenia do Urzędu Skarbowego przez Uczestnika promocji.

Informacje dodatkowe, rejestracja i regulamin

Czas trwania promocji 09/01 - 31/12/2023 lub do wyczerpania puli nagród.

Przy zakupie w sklepie internetowym pod uwagę jest brana data złożenia zamówienia.

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY