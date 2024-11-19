Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Kupony rabatowe na produkty LG!

Kupony rabatowe
na produkty LG!

Załóż konto na stronie LG.com/pl i odbierz kupon powitalny
na wszystkie produkty w koszyku oraz połącz oferty korzystając z dodatkowych kuponów i aktualnych promocji.

lgepl-kuponyr-step1

1) Załóż konto na stronie LG.com/pl lub zarejestruj się w prawym górnym rogu strony internetowej.

lgepl-kuponyr-step2

2) Będąc zalogowanym, dodaj wybrany produkt do koszyka.

lgepl-kuponyr-step3

3) W koszyku rozwiń listę dostępnych kuponów lub wprowadź kod ręcznie.

lgepl-kuponyr-step4

4) Wybierz dostępne kupony z listy - możesz wybrać kilka - w zależności od ilości produktów w koszyku i dostępności kuponów rabatowych.

lgepl-kuponyr-step5

5) Przejdź dalej, opłać zamówienie, wybierz adres dostawy i czekaj na kuriera!

Zarejestruj się w sklepie LG.com i odbierz
dodatkowy kupon powitalny w wysokości 3%!

Kupon powitalny łączy się z dostępnymi kuponami.

Sprawdź szczegóły Instrukcja korzystania z kuponów

Skorzystaj z dodatkowych kuponów rabatowych!

zarejestruj lub zaloguj się w Sklepie, wybierz produkt z poniższej listy, dodaj do koszyka, przejdż do kasy, aktywuj kupon
(kupon rabatowy przypisany do produktu pojawi się automatycznie w okienku kuponowym)!
UWAGA! W Sklepie LG online Kupon Powitalny łączy się z Kuponami Rabatowymi i z wszystkimi aktualnymi promocjami!

Promocje czekają!

Zobacz wszystkie aktualne promocje LG i połącz dostępne oferty.

Kupon powitalny na pierwszy zakup i kupony rabatowe łączą się z aktualnymi promocjami.

sprawdŹ szczegÓŁy