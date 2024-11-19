Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Telewizor LG OLED z kamerą Smart

Kamera smart za 1 zł do telewizora OLED

Niech Twoje spotkania online wejdą na wyższy poziom.

Jak odebrać kamerę za 1 zł?

1.

Dodaj do koszyka jeden z telewizorów LG OLED biorących udział w promocji (znajdziesz je poniżej)

2.

Dodaj też kamerę LG Smart Cam - jej cena automatycznie obniży się do 1 zł

3.

Ciesz się wygodnym zestawem do spotkań online

Poznaj kamerkę LG Smart Cam

  • Doskonałe uzupełnienie telewizora LG
  • Rejestracja wideo Full HD 1080p
  • Wbudowany mikrofon
  • Prosta instalacja i kompaktowa konstrukcja
Zobacz więcej

Uwaga: promocja nie łączy się z kuponami lojalnościowymi ani z Kuponem Powitalnym.

